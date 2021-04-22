Katy Perry Announces Upcoming Vegas Residency With Mysterious New Video

Resorts World Las Vegas/Youtube

Katy Perry’s long-rumored Vegas residency is heading to Resorts World Las Vegas

Once upon a time, a Vegas residency was a sort of last stop before a singer would sail off into retirement. Then, Britney Spears created the most epic Vegas residency in her ’30s and proved that Vegas isn’t for retiring artists, it’s for iconic bad bitches who want to print money and put on the best shows of their lives. Since then, artists like Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, and Mariah Carey have followed in Britney’s (and Celine Dion before her) footsteps and now Katy Perry has joined their ranks.

Resorts World Las Vegas, a brand new resort opening on June 24, 2021, just released an epic — but vague — video announcing that once it opens, Katy Perry, along with Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and EDM artists Zedd and Tiësto, will all have their own musical residencies at the flashy new resort.

Perry announced the news on social, sharing the cryptic video and alluding to her song “Waking Up In Vegas,” by writing, “All I gotta say is that’s what you get for waking up in Vegas amirite.”

Katy Perry’s upcoming Vegas residency has actually been rumored for months.

Not much else is known outside this video, but Perry fans have been whispering about this residency for a while and rumor has it she’s being paid $168 million for 32 shows. She’s rumored to perform twice a week for four months, to start, and it’s reportedly going to be “circus themed,” like her last album Smile. Of course these are just rumors, but the deep-internet blind gossip community tends to know what’s up.

This is where Katy Perry will do her Las Vegas Residency shows omg imagine the theatrics, the visuals and productions! And apparently, she is paid $168M for doing only 32 shows omg IKTR!! KATY PERRY LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY pic.twitter.com/lnrZp378r8 — j (@smile_perrys) April 22, 2021

This feels like a good move for Perry. The pop star just gave birth to her first child with Orlando Bloom and a Vegas residency makes absolute sense for her. Not only do Vegas shows have technical specs and amazing light features that a regular touring show can’t offer (and you know Perry loves a theatrical and super extra performance), but Perry will make a ton of money and won’t have to travel the country in a tour bus with a baby. Yeah for working moms not having to put up with tiring bullshit to do their jobs!

Variety reports that there are no concrete plans as to when Perry’s residency, and all the other residencies, will start, but the hotel opens on June 24, 2021 and sources say the concerts should begin in the fall. The resort also announced on Instagram that “details of upcoming entertainment will be announced in the coming weeks.”

Welps, looks like we’re booking a fall trip to Vegas! **Sings** “That’s what you get for waking up in Vegassss….”