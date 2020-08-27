Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Welcome Their Baby Girl!

Instagram

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are officially parents

Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom are now parents to a baby girl, according to both celebs’ Instagram accounts. They shared an adorable photo that gives us a glimpse at the pair’s first child together (Bloom is already to son Flynn with his ex Miranda Kerr).

“Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy,” reads the caption. The news was originally shared by the charity Unicef, of which both Bloom and Perry are ambassadors. Clearly, they’re using their big baby news moment to shine a light on a cause that matters to them — bravo.

The black and white photo shows Daisy’s tiny hand gripping the fingers of both her parents. Perry’s nail has a tiny daisy painted on it. Awwwww.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple tells Unicef. “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes.”

They used Daisy’s birth to point out the added risk the pandemic is bringing to those who aren’t as privileged as they are. “Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases,” they said. “As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”

Perry and Bloom announced that there’s a donation page already set up in honor of their new baby girl. “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child,” they said.

Perry first shared news of the couple’s impending arrival in early March along with the release of her new music video for “Never Worn White.”

She’s been generous with the belly pics all spring and summer, much to fans’ delight.

If you’ve been paying any attention to Perry’s social media this year, you’d notice that daisies are kind of a thing for her. We should’ve seen her daughter’s name coming from 100 miles away.

Hopefully, more photos of little Daisy Dove will be hitting our feeds soon, but in the meantime, we hope the new parents are resting and enjoying their new bundle.