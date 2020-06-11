Chris Polk/AMA2017/Getty

Kelly Clarkson files for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock after seven years of marriage

Kelly Clarkson has filed from divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage, according to The Blast. Very little is known about their split, only that Clarkson filed the paperwork in Los Angeles on June 4, 2020.

This is shocking news for Clarkson fans who have watched and listened to her past relationship heartaches play out in song over the years until she met and eventually married Blackstock, a marriage she frequently gushed about and even inspired her emotional and heartbreaking song “Piece By Piece.” Also, Blackstock and their kids surprised Clarkson on her talk show at the end of April with a sweet birthday song, and it was all sorts of emotional.

Just now seeing this and I am bawling! They’re all so cute! I’ve had a bit of a rough week and this just turned it around 🤗❤️🥰😘😊 https://t.co/gyDUwAhi1t — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) April 24, 2020

“Just now seeing this and I am bawling!” Clarkson wrote in response to her husband’s birthday surprise. “They’re all so cute! I’ve had a bit of a rough week and this just turned it around.”

Clarkson’s only outward indication that things weren’t as rosy as they seem was when she said on her show in May that she wanted another baby, but her husband wasn’t on board. However, she was kinda joking when she said it (and apparently has had her tubes tied), so it’s hard to read too much into it.

Clarkson first met Blackstock at an awards show in 2006, but he was married at the time. They finally reunited in 2012 when they were both single, which is when they kicked off their relationship.

“We didn’t even know each other, but he had walked past me once and there was a moment in my crazy head,” Clarkson told SiriusXM in 2017 (via ET Online). “He thought I hated him, too. When I finally confessed that, ‘I really dig you,’ He was so shocked because he thought I hated him. I hadn’t let on that I liked him. Inside I was like, ‘Ask me out!’”

The couple wed in 2013, a year after they started dating, and went on to have two kids together, 5-year-old daughter River and 4-year-old son Remington. Clarkson is also stepmom to Blackstock’s two children from his first marriage to Melissa Ashworth, 18-year-old Savannah and 13-year-old Seth.

The family has been quarantining together in Montana since March. Sending love to Clarkson during this time.