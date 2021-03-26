Kris Jenner’s Tweet Had Fans Convinced Kendall Was Pregnant (She’s Not)

Twitter

Kendall Jenner herself even had to clarify via social media that she is not with child

Kris Jenner may have been promoting last night’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode but in the process she raised a whole bunch of eyebrows after tweeting an encouraging message to her daughter Kendall Jenner with a baby bottle in it.

During the show, Jenner appeared to be having a bit of “baby fever,” which makes sense given her siblings having All Of The Babies over the past couple of years. But her mom’s “You got this,” tweet with a baby bottle emoji only made it seem like her daughter was actually expecting.

“Some days I’m like…hmm. I think it started to hit me when I saw Kylie having a baby and one of my best friends having a baby, and she’s my age. I’m a little jealous. It’s fine,” Jenner said during last night’s episode. She added, “I’m the only one in my family who doesn’t have a kid. During quarantine and sitting at home, naturally, you get pretty bored and start thinking about a lot of things. Sometimes I just see Stormi and True and Chicago all playing together and I’m just like uhhhhh. I want kids, badly. Soon, too.”

Twitter lit the heck up after hearing the “news” Kendall may be pregnant.

Of course, that seems natural given her big family, extended family. They are always together and the kids are all so close in age it probably is hard. But leave it to her mom to make it seem like she’s now with child and she’s just casually announced it to the world.

Jenner herself had to take to Twitter to quickly fix her mom’s mistake, tweeting, “Mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement!”

mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement! 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/VD8znkj7UQ — Kendall (@KendallJenner) March 26, 2021

In the episode, which is the last season of KUWTK, she finally got to scratch that baby itch (for now) by babysitting some of her nieces and nephews. “They were just chillin! They were great. I’m impressed. They actually made me feel a lot better about having kids one day. Maybe not right this second,” she said, adding, “I feel super lucky I get all this practice with my nieces and nephews. If anything, this experience definitely didn’t turn me off from having kids. If anything, it made me more excited!”

Kendall wants to be a mom, just not yet.

While the 25-year-old model may not be ready just yet, she definitely has plenty of kids to practice her parenting skills on. Big sis Kim chimed in after the episode aired, saying, “How funny is Kendall babysitting?”

Fans of the family may have to wait awhile longer for another adorable tot. In a March 2018 interview with Vogue, she shared that she hopes to be a mom someday, but not quite yet. “I am ready to wait,” she said at the time. “I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29.”