UNITED STATES - APRIL 28: Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominee to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, nominee to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Seventh Circuit, also testified. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/POOL)

As the first Black woman to potentially sit on the Supreme Court, Judge Jackson’s nomination is monumental for parents of color — and their children who are watching

With a simple tweet from the President of the United States, Feb. 25, 2022, instantly became a historic day — both for the Supreme Court as well as for parents and children across the country.

That’s because President Joe Biden announced he is nominating Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, which would make her the first Black woman in the nation’s history to be on the highest court. Let that sink in.

If confirmed, this federal appeals court judge will be the first Black woman ever on the U.S. Supreme Court. As CNN contributor and girl dad Steve Vladeck pointed out on Twitter, this 51 year-old wife, mother of two girls, and daughter of two public school teachers and administrators, is historic for multiple reasons.

“If confirmed, Judge Jackson will be the 116th Justice in #SCOTUS’s history; the eighth who is not a white man; the sixth woman; and — least importantly — the third Justice Jackson,” he wrote.

I’m proud to announce that I am nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court. Currently serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, she is one of our nation’s brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional Justice.https://t.co/iePvhz1YaA pic.twitter.com/Nzqv2AtN8h — President Biden (@POTUS) February 25, 2022

For parents of BIPOC children, this moment is not just for the history books. Representation matters and Jackson’s nomination shows Black girls especially that they can grow up to be anything they want to be. To have Judge Jackson as another woman of color in government is worth celebrating.

I want to congratulate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her nomination to the Supreme Court. Judge Jackson has already inspired young Black women like my daughters to set their sights higher, and her confirmation will help them believe they can be anything they want to be. https://t.co/aCwiUBFTyj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 25, 2022

Former president Barack Obama posted on Twitter just after Biden shared his announcement, writing, “Judge Jackson has already inspired young Black women like my daughters to set their sights higher, and her confirmation will help them believe they can be anything they want to be,” he wrote.

A very good day for my 1L law school daughter…and all who look like her! #ketanjibrownjackson #SCOTUS — Stella-Maris (@StellaOnTwit) February 25, 2022

Other thrilled parents across the country also chimed in on Twitter, sharing their own excitement and the impact this news has on their families.

#JudgeKetanjiBrownJackson will be a great addition to #SCOTUS. It is deeply moving to see #BlackWomen break glass ceilings in government. I hope that all little Black and Brown girls are watching and walking a bit taller today. https://t.co/NyJrD3yGPX — Foushee for NC (@FousheeforNC) February 25, 2022

For the thousands of young girls learning about her nomination and hopefully eventually watching her confirmation, Judge Jackson’s rise to the Supreme Court is a moment not just for young women, but for all children of color and an important reinforcement that their dreams are possible.

Soon, we'll be able to tell our kids that this is what a Supreme Court Judge looks like. Congratulations Judge Ketanji Brown. Another crack in the glass ceiling! pic.twitter.com/VUnmqA8cCI — Rita Joseph #BlackLivesMatter (@RitaJosephNYC) February 25, 2022

How fabulous and fitting is it that I’m holding my baby girl as news breaks that Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman, has been nominated to the Supreme Court… #SCOTUS 🥲🙌🏾❤️🇺🇸🎊🎉📖👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) February 25, 2022

When I tell my daughters that you can be anything you want to be in this country…. I will refer to days like this#scotus #representationmatters https://t.co/tBQKId0u1u — Benjamin Thomas, MD (@BTMD5150) February 25, 2022

Jackson isn’t just inspiring little girls (and boys), she’s a mother of two daughters, Talia and Leila. “President Biden sought a candidate with exceptional credentials, unimpeachable character and unwavering dedication to the rule of law,” the White house said, according to CNN. But the diversity in her upbringing and experience as both a mother and woman of color, brings an important voice to the table — that has been long overdue.

Judge Jackson has loads of "professional" experience & ed. But don't overlook the fact that she is a daughter, a spouse, & a Mother coming from a working class family. She has been #caregiving while building a career & working while Black. Those are important qualifiers. #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/issyHnGsjb — Josephine Kalipeni (@malawian81) February 25, 2022

Parents & caregivers across the nation celebrate the historic and long overdue nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, one of our nation's brightest legal minds. Her distinguished experience at every level will strengthen #SCOTUS. #SheWillRisehttps://t.co/PF9CO7eODP pic.twitter.com/rFQAaq28hU — MomsRising (@MomsRising) February 25, 2022