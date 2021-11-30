President Joe Biden Gives Encouragement To A Little Girl With A Stutter

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden gave an inspiring pep talk and a hug to a young girl with a stutter and we feel very warm and fuzzy

President Joe Biden’s road to the White House was filled with barriers and tragedy and hard work — but one of the most inspiring parts of his story is that he overcame a stutter in order to pursuit his dream of being a world leader. Not only did he work on his stutter to become a public speaker, he has also always been open and honest about his stutter and how it affected him.

During his Thanksgiving trip to Nantucket, the president once again opened up about his story, this time to a little girl named Avery who has a stutter herself.

In the moving video, which was posted to Twitter, he says, “I promise you it’ll go away if you just keep at it, Okay?”

The two hug, and she says, “Thank you, Mr. President!”

My amazing niece and goddaughter Avery has struggled with a stutter much of her life. She was just told by a guy who knows a little something about it that she can be anything she wants to in this world. A day she will never ever forget. Thank you sir. ❤️🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/RDP5Y0FfTa — Rufus Gifford (@rufusgifford) November 28, 2021

The video was posted by Rufus Gifford, a deputy campaign manager for Biden’s presidential run who is awaiting confirmation to be chief of protocol at the US State Department. He’s also Avery’s uncle and godfather.

“My amazing niece and goddaughter Avery has struggled with a stutter much of her life,” he writes. “She was just told by a guy who knows a little something about it that she can be anything she wants to in this world. A day she will never ever forget. Thank you sir.”

Biden grew up with a stutter and has recounted that even his school teachers ridiculed him by calling him “Master B-B-B-Biden.” He took to reciting poets like William Butler Yeats in his room — and later to marking up each of his speeches so he doesn’t stumble on his words.

His pep talk to Avery also affected others as it made the rounds on social media.

For all us out there with speech impediments, this is a win and such a beautiful moment ❤️ https://t.co/AIIiEJOO83 — Megan Hoose (@MHmusic44) November 29, 2021

After the hug, Biden invited Avery to the White House to visit.

I've read or seen about a dozen interactions like this with kids who stutter and President Biden. As someone who stutters, every instance results in an emotional response. https://t.co/g78bBs2IiY — Nicholas Turner (@Nicklegalbeagle) November 30, 2021

This isn’t the first time that Biden has inspired and encouraged a young person with a stutter. He met 13-year-old Brayden Harrington on the campaign trail and just months later, the teen, who stutters, gave a speech at the Democratic Convention.

In his speech, he recounted how Biden had said they were “members of the same club,” and shared his tips for controlling and living with his stutter — reading out loud and marking speeches so that he can read them more smoothly.

He also told Harrington, “Don’t let it define you.”