The Kardashians Address Bikini Pic Of Khloe Being Wiped From The Internet

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Khloe Kardashian goes to great lengths to remove unedited photo from the internet

A weird thing has been happening in the Kardashian-verse for the last two days. Earlier this week, an unedited photo of Khloe Kardashian hit the ‘net. In it, Khloe is wearing a bikini at a private family gathering and the photo was supposedly taken by Kris Jenner’s mother MJ and posted to her personal Instagram account. Khloe looks fantastic in the photo, but because there doesn’t appear to be any editing, and the Kardashians are known for sharing highly photoshopped images of themselves online, the photo quickly spread across the web. However, as quickly as it spread, it was removed, and now Khloe’s fans are sad and confused.

The photo spread online, not because people wanted to mock Khloe’s pre-photoshopped form, but because it’s rare to see a Kardashian pic without heavy Insta-editing or filters and even without all that stuff, Khloe still looks amazing.

However, Khloe — or someone on the Kardashian team — didn’t agree, and a mass effort was made to get the photo off the internet.

Woke up to a locked page this morning Courtesy of the Kardashian’s lawyer 🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/o4jACtvUAk — PLASTIC SURGERY CONSULTANT (@KosmeticKrys) April 7, 2021

Insider reports that the photos shared online were all removed following threats of legal action from the Kardashians.

Some online even said that Kim Kardashian reached out to them personally and politely asked that they take the photo down. One account shared their alleged DMs with Kim (reposted by influencer Georgie Clarke here), who reportedly claimed the photo of Khloe was “stolen” and “doctored” and is a “copyright infringement” because it was apparently shared on a fake account associated with Khloe’s grandma. A Reddit threat actually aggregated all the sites that posted the photo and were later asked or told by Kardashians to take the photo down.

However, later that day, Kim’s publicist reversed course and went on the record to say that the photo was removed because it was taken without Khloe’s knowledge.

“The color edited photo was taken of Khloe during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Kim’s rep said in a statement on Monday (via Us Weekly). “Khloe looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

At the end of the day, it’s confusing and a bit sad to see the lengths that the family went to have the photo removed so quickly and with such force. Because when I look at this photo, all I see is a happy woman with a bangin’ body.

I’m so sad for khloe 🥺 people have called her the ugly one her entire life and now they’re shocked when she panics over an unedited photo? It’s so sad. And btw that pic is amazing. I would kill to have unedited khloe bod! — Shae Shukla (@ThatGirlShaeXo) April 7, 2021

I think it's so depressing that an unedited photo of Khloé (in which she looked stunning) has sent the Kardashian PR machine into a tailspin. Sending out copyright claims because her "real" face doesn't match the shape-shifting CGI face she puts on IG.https://t.co/Dh91L7RtsM — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) April 6, 2021

“This is proof that Khloe is a human being. She’s a regular woman in a bikini smiling and there’s nothing in this photo that she should be ashamed of,” influencer Georgie Clarke wrote. “The fact that they’re trying to ‘kill’ the picture just goes to show that majority of what you see celebrities post are edited and airbrushed photos. This is exactly the reason why you can’t compare yourself to celebs.”

“Khloe Kardashian is fighting to get this pic taken off the internet that was accidentally posted & it makes me so sad for those who think that their IG is real life and compare themselves to edited pics,” wrote one Twitter user, who shared the unedited pic. “She looks gorgeous & happy in this pic, wish we’d see more like this.”

It’s completely understandable that Khloe and the Kardashians want to control their image. Hell, pretty much all famous people do. But sometimes you just have to be real and I can’t even imagine how powerful it would be if Khloe embraced that photo. What does this say about our expectations for women’s bodies that this photo was cause for panic or shame? Then again, if Khloe doesn’t like the photo, then she doesn’t like the photo, and that should be respected too.