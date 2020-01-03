Chrissy Teigen Responds To Accusation Of Using Photoshop On Her Butt

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

You better come correct before you accuse Chrissy Teigen of using Photoshop (on her butt, anyway)

Chrissy Teigen has never wasted a fraction of a moment responding to comments on her social media photos, and it looks like 2020 is going to be no different in that area. She recently shared some adorable pictures of her vacationing with her family to ring in the new year, and of course was immediately accused of using Photoshop to edit a photo of her with Luna. And of course, she handled it.

While Chrissy probably navigates her way through hundreds of troll comments per day, this one in particular is…interesting. Because while plenty of celebrities use photo-editing apps to enhance their photos — which is…fine — the image in question is very likely not edited at all.

Why? See for yourself.

Yes, the top half of her body is not exactly in direct proportion to the lower half. BECAUSE THE LOWER HALF IS SUBMERGED IN WATER.

When an Instagram user “called her out” about it, Chrissy was quick to respond in a typically funny, honest, yet not cruel way.

“Why would I photoshop my ass to be bumpy and smaller than it is?” LOL.

Maybe the comment was a joke. Maybe this person was offering a tongue-in-cheek remark, knowing full well someone out there likely would think her ass was Photoshopped. But maybe this was that person! Who can say. The fun thing about engaging online is you never know what someone’s tone truly is. It’s always a guessing game.

Either way, refraction is very much a thing. Don’t believe me? Check out this extremely scientific GIF:

But back to Chrissy Teigen’s holiday vacation. She, along with husband John Legend, their kiddos, and some friends celebrated Christmas in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which Chrissy dubbed her “happy place.”

“I feel like a new person,” she writes on Instagram. “Feeling pure happiness and joy and especially appreciative of being shacked up with a view of the mountains and the pure, cool air flowing through the windows. Feeling like my kids are currently theeee perfect age, keeping me on my toes and seeing their newfound personalities and active little minds shine every day.”

Adorable. As the mother of two small children myself, I second this. Though I rang in the holidays in my 1200 square foot home in Pittsburgh where it was 50 degrees and rainy for two weeks. Not exactly the same thing, but the sentiment is.

Teigen and crew switched gears for the New Year, landing somewhere tropical and warm for more family fun.

But when it came to staying up for midnight, Teigen proved she really is Just Like Us by tapping out early with a sinus infection and exhaustion. Because parenthood.

But when it comes to the Great Ass Refraction of 2020, we can all rest assured that she went au natural and did not, in fact, choose to make her rear end smaller, lumpier, or seemingly disconnected from her torso. The end.