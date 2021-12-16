Scary Mommy Gift Guide For Kids: Editors’ Picks

We’ve put together our favorite items to gift our kiddos this year. Whether you have a little one who is hard to shop for, has all the things, or you want something extra special, we have something for you.

Quite possibly the coolest toy of the holiday season — and one that is guaranteed to keep them off the screens for awhile. A driveable pony! So much fun.

Keep your kiddos busy for hours while they make their own jewelry. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.

No one can go without their lip balm. You kids will love making their own and carrying it with them wherever they go.

A giant twist on the classic game that’s fun for the whole family.

Your kids will love having their very own pet dino!

Older kiddos will feel like they’re in an arcade every time they dash and dodge their opponents in this fun rechargeable laser tag game.

A tech-must have for any distance learner, but also as an introductory laptop for any big kid/tween. Affordable, durable and loaded with educational content developed by award-winning educators, and with Zoom and Google Meet compatibility.

A toddler must-have! Durable, high-quality, and can be personalized at a fraction of the cost of those “other” chairs.

What kid wouldn’t love this? This is pretend play that even parents will have fun with. Perfect to accompany a play kitchen!

This is a gift that kids will love, and parents can feel good about giving. It’s parent-controlled, there are safety features like GPS tracking, and it’s affordable. Plus, it’s still fun, functional and exciting for kids and tweens.

Yes, you do need another plush … because these are based on the House Monsters YouTube series and totally adorable.

Okay, maybe this is a gift for the parents too! But nothing compares to this when it comes to blocking out unwanted noise so that our kids can SLEEP.

A kid-powered early learning program that includes onscreen and offscreen fun for kids. It’s a win-win, truly.

Don’t forget a new helmet to go with those scooters and bikes. Melon just launched in the U.S. and their safety features are top notch.

Talking Tom is a cult favorite, and this interactive toy just launched! You connect this Tom to your favorite Talking Tom game(s), and he will respond in real-time to your game play. So much fun!

Something screen-free that has a purpose? Sign me up, especially if you have a hat lovin’ kiddo. Created and shipped in California, you will be supporting a small business too — bonus! (They also make adult hats we love.)

Tini Lux just launched their kids’ collection, Little Lux. Not only are these designs adorable, they are also tailor-made for little ears. Hypoallergenic with screw-on backs and shorter posts, these will be your go-to from now on.

You literally can’t go wrong here, and adults love it too! There’s DIY mixes or ready-to-play sets, your pick. This is a gift we can feel good about, founded by an NYC preschool teacher.

I’m not sure if I’m buying this for myself, or my kid. You can play this in the bathtub! Your bath game just leveled up, literally.

These adorable nightlights do not have to be plugged in, and they change color with a simple tap. Charging cord included, and perfect for our kids’ rooms or bathrooms. There’s a unicorn, dog, dino, octopus and whale.

If you’re not sure what to buy the little kid who has seemingly everything, you can’t go wrong with bath toys. We love this one! Hours of fun.

You’re going to love this, and your kid will too! These are food safe, developmentally-appropriate kitchen tools. Monti Kids is amazing.

This gets everyone around the dinner table (or on a road trip) talking, bonding and laughing.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Scary Mommy’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.