Scary Mommy Gift Guide For Kids: Editors’ Picks

We’ve put together our favorite items to gift our kiddos this year. Whether you have a little one who is hard to shop for, has all the things, or you want something extra special, we have something for you.
Power Pony, $500, Power Pony
Quite possibly the coolest toy of the holiday season — and one that is guaranteed to keep them off the screens for awhile. A driveable pony! So much fun.
Blingle Bands Deluxe Studio, $20, Amazon
Keep your kiddos busy for hours while they make their own jewelry. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.
Craft Your Own Lip Balm, $13, Amazon
No one can go without their lip balm. You kids will love making their own and carrying it with them wherever they go.
Jenga Giant, $99, Amazon
A giant twist on the classic game that’s fun for the whole family.
Robo T-Rex, $50, Power Your Fun
Your kids will love having their very own pet dino!
Rechargeable Laser Tag, $100, Power Your Fun
Older kiddos will feel like they’re in an arcade every time they dash and dodge their opponents in this fun rechargeable laser tag game.
Tanoshi Laptop, $350, Amazon
A tech-must have for any distance learner, but also as an introductory laptop for any big kid/tween. Affordable, durable and loaded with educational content developed by award-winning educators, and with Zoom and Google Meet compatibility.
Delta Kids’ Cozee Chair, $100, Delta Children
A toddler must-have! Durable, high-quality, and can be personalized at a fraction of the cost of those “other” chairs.
Red Toolbox’s Tasty Junior Pretend Play 4-in-1 Playset, $57, Amazon
What kid wouldn’t love this? This is pretend play that even parents will have fun with. Perfect to accompany a play kitchen!
Moochies Kids’ Smart Watch, $130, Moochies
This is a gift that kids will love, and parents can feel good about giving. It’s parent-controlled, there are safety features like GPS tracking, and it’s affordable. Plus, it’s still fun, functional and exciting for kids and tweens.
House Monsters Plush, $17, Amazon
Yes, you do need another plush … because these are based on the House Monsters YouTube series and totally adorable.
Hatch Rest Mini, $40, Hatch
Okay, maybe this is a gift for the parents too! But nothing compares to this when it comes to blocking out unwanted noise so that our kids can SLEEP.
Homer, $160, Amazon
A kid-powered early learning program that includes onscreen and offscreen fun for kids. It’s a win-win, truly.
Melon Kids Helmet, $80, Melon Helmets
Don’t forget a new helmet to go with those scooters and bikes. Melon just launched in the U.S. and their safety features are top notch.
Gamebud Talking Tom, $100, Gamebud
Talking Tom is a cult favorite, and this interactive toy just launched! You connect this Tom to your favorite Talking Tom game(s), and he will respond in real-time to your game play. So much fun!
Tommy Breeze Snapback, $33, Tommy Breeze
Something screen-free that has a purpose? Sign me up, especially if you have a hat lovin’ kiddo. Created and shipped in California, you will be supporting a small business too — bonus! (They also make adult hats we love.)
Tini Lux, $49, Tini Lux
Tini Lux just launched their kids’ collection, Little Lux. Not only are these designs adorable, they are also tailor-made for little ears. Hypoallergenic with screw-on backs and shorter posts, these will be your go-to from now on.
The Dough Project, Starting at $8, The Dough Project
You literally can’t go wrong here, and adults love it too! There’s DIY mixes or ready-to-play sets, your pick. This is a gift we can feel good about, founded by an NYC preschool teacher.
Wakka Retro Water Game, $30, kiko & gg
I’m not sure if I’m buying this for myself, or my kid. You can play this in the bathtub! Your bath game just leveled up, literally.
Tap Lights, $17, Amazon
These adorable nightlights do not have to be plugged in, and they change color with a simple tap. Charging cord included, and perfect for our kids’ rooms or bathrooms. There’s a unicorn, dog, dino, octopus and whale.
Wacky Pipes Bath Toy, $10, Walmart
If you’re not sure what to buy the little kid who has seemingly everything, you can’t go wrong with bath toys. We love this one! Hours of fun.
Monti Kids Cooking Together Kit, $100, Monti Kids
You’re going to love this, and your kid will too! These are food safe, developmentally-appropriate kitchen tools. Monti Kids is amazing.
Train Of Thought, $17, Amazon
This gets everyone around the dinner table (or on a road trip) talking, bonding and laughing.
