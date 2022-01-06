 Kids & Smartphones: When? Why? And Should We Wait? | Live.Work.Thrive. | Scary Mommy

Kids & Smartphones: When? Why? And Should We Wait?

by January 6, 2022

Kids sitting on a bench outside on smartphones
Kevin Dodge/Getty Images

The average age a child gets a smartphone is 10 years old, which is changing many aspects of childhood. In this episode of Live.Work.Thrive, our panel will share tips for parents on when to wait, how to balance social pressures, and how to introduce devices safely.