Kim Kardashian West Shares Statement Asking For ‘Compassion And Empathy’ For Kanye

Kardashian said she was moved to make a public statement due to the “stigma and misconceptions” of mental health

Kim Kardashian is speaking up about her husband’s mental health in the aftermath of some troubling comments and tweets he’s been sharing in recent days, one week after announcing he was running for president in November. Kanye West, who has publicly shared his bipolar diagnosis in the past, deserves “empathy and compassion,” Kardashian says in a statement released via Instagram Stories.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” she writes. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

The mom of North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West continued, “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Many people have wondered if Kardashian would discuss her husband’s struggles publicly. On Monday night, he tweeted allegations that Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner had tried to “lock him up,” and on Tuesday night, he claimed that he had been considering divorcing Kim. He’s also shared some troubling comments about their daughter, North, which led many fans on social media to wonder if Kardashian would speak up.

Kim says that while she “understands” her husband is “subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions,” she’s reminding us of all the drawbacks to being a famous person struggling with mental illness. “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder,” she explains. “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

Kardashian ended her statement on her husband by asking for privacy and understanding. “We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most,” Kim concluded. “I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding.”