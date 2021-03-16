What Happened To Kim Kardashian During Her Pregnancy Is Abhorrent

Scary Mommy, Kim Kardashian/Instagram and Randy Brooke/WireImage/Gary Miller/FilmMagic/Getty

I was off the wall one night about going to the Chinese buffet with my family. I was six months pregnant with my third child and I was starving all the damn time. I knew my baby needed food and I adhered to his wishes.

I gained so much weight, and would literally shake and feel like I was going to pass out if I didn’t eat every hour. I carried snacks with me in the car after feeling so lightheaded once I had to pull over and call my husband.

I got tested for diabetes because my midwife was concerned that the way I was feeling was so different than my two prior pregnancies. Turns out, I was totally fine.

Anyway, one fine evening with my plate piled high, I ran into an old friend, who asked me if I was having twins. When I told her that I wasn’t due for a couple months, she legit argued with me and said, “No! You are so big. You are going to pop before that. You are SO BIG.”

My friend is not a doctor or a nurse, but she was about to need one, because I wanted to slam her in the face with my fried rice and egg rolls. I was too hungry though.

After that, I was ashamed of my size and refused to let my husband take any pictures of me and the kids. I literally don’t have any pictures of myself pregnant with my third child.

This was over fifteen years ago — way before social media came in and changed the way a lot of us think about ourselves.

You may have seen Kim Kardashian’s post on Instagram (reposted by @notskinnybutnotfat) about what the media did to her when she was pregnant with North. This is a reminder that all the fame, money, and self confidence in the world doesn’t make you exempt to feeling like shit when people criticize the way you look, or tell you you aren’t normal for the experience you are going through.

After watching the Britney Spears documentary, she explains that she can relate to how she was feeling, adding, “No matter how public someone’s life may seem, no one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgement for entertainment.”

Hear hear, Kim. She’s exactly right. Whether you are a Kardashian fan or not, her message is right on. If your hobby is to make cruel remarks about someone’s body, then you need to get a new hobby. It only shows how miserable you are, but also, have some empathy and take responsibility for the fact words actually do affect other people.

Kardashian goes on to explain when she was pregnant with North, she was criticized for the weight gain and told over and over her pregnancy “wasn’t normal.”

“It really broke me,” she wrote.

There are people out there who say if you crave that kind of fame and put yourself out in the public eye, everything is fair game. Even tearing them down so they lose their self esteem and feel so low they don’t leave the house for days. Even when they are trying to celebrate one of the happiest times of their lives, like being pregnant with their first child.

No one is made of steel — not even celebrities. The other thing: Preeclampsia happens in one out of every twenty-five women. So if someone is calling Kim Kardashian a whale, that same person is speaking to ALL women who suffer from preeclampsia and could potentially cause them to feel terrible as well.

No one needs to comment on anyone’s body. No one should ever put someone’s mental struggles on blast. You may think someone like Kim Kardashian should be able to handle it, but honestly, do you know anyone who could handle this — much less deserves it? I sure don’t.

It’s not about being weak, not caring what others think, or having enough self confidence to ignore the haters.

This is about the power of words and how they can affect anyone — even the people you think should somehow be immune to the criticism. So watch what you say, because you never know who you could be hurting.