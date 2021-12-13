Kim Kardashian's Christmas Celebrations Prove She's Not Like Us... At All

David Livingston/Getty

While most of us use something like Elf on the Shelf to drum up holiday excitement for our kids, Kim Kardashian takes a slightly more extra approach

Ah, the stars. They’re just like us… except that they’re absolutely not, in any possible way, and Kim Kardashian is just here using the holiday season to prove that in the most extra way possible. For most of us, getting kids excited for Christmas means baking cookies, watching The Grinch, maybe dragging that awful little Elf on the Shelf out of storage to create some magical morning surprises. But for Kim K, that just wouldn’t be enough holiday spirit, so she takes a different approach.

On her Instagram stories over the weekend, Kardashian shared that for every morning in December, she invites a Grammy-winning pianist over to her house to wake her kids up by playing Christmas carols on a grand piano. No, that’s not a Dolby surround-sound system, folks. That’s the real thing, live from the Kardashian family living room.

“Good morning!” Kardashian wrote on her stories, over video of a twinkling holiday mini-concert taking place next to a towering white Christmas tree that wouldn’t look out of place at the Rockefeller Center. “Every morning during the month of December @philthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake up the kids.”

The artist in question here is Philip Cornish, a Grammy-winning writer and producer, as well as a Kardashian family friend. He’s acted as the musical director for Kardashian’s estranged husband, Kanye West, and worked on his popular “Sunday Service” concert events.

We already know that Kim Kardashian has so much money she probably can’t even fathom what it’s like to just say “Alexa, play ‘Jingle Bells,'” and call it good. But this is so over-the-top, even for her, that you almost have to wonder if she’s doing this specifically so she can pile on a little extra mom guilt for all us normal people who just do regular holiday things.

Luckily, an event like this only serves as a reminder that money isn’t all it takes to make the best holiday memories — what you need for that is laughter, fun, and love, all things that are in extra abundance during the Christmas season. So move that Elf on the Shelf (or don’t). As long as you spend the holidays spreading the love and cheer that are the actual best thing about this time of year, your kids won’t resent you for their lack of Grammy-award-winning alarm clocks (probably).