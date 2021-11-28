Kim Kardashian And North West Just Launched A Joint TikTok Account

(@kimandnorth / TikTok)

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West are officially on TikTok, y’all

A lot’s been going on with the Kardashian-West family. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (who recently legally changed his name to Ye) are currently separated. Kim is dating Pete Davidson, and Ye is making it well-known that he hasn’t seen the divorce papers and wants to reunite his family. Fortunately, through all of this turmoil, it seems like the kiddos are doing well, as Kim’s new joint TikTok account with North West proves.

The two debuted their TikTok handle — @kimandnorth — on Nov. 25 with a spa day video. Of course, the cute mother daughter video included shots of the two using products from Kylie Jenner’s skincare line, Kylie Skin.

“Me and my bestie 💋 account managed by an adult,” reads the bio. The account has already racked up a whopping 1.6 million followers and 9.1 million likes in the 48 hours or so the account has been live. Most of the videos solely feature North, but Mama Kim has made appearances in a couple. We can’t decide who gives better face in this one:

The two are clearly having a lot of fun making the silly videos together, and honestly? What else is TikTok for if not silly lip sync videos with the people you love? It’s cool to see Kim and North on good terms, especially since North has something of a tendency to roast Kim for everything from her “Instagram voice” to her “all white house” which she has deemed “ugly.”

“Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me, and she’ll say, ‘Your house is so ugly, it’s all white! Who lives like this?’” Kim. “She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house.”

There have already been some guest appearances on Kim and North’s TikTok

Kim and North have shared 30+ videos in the two days the account has been up, and for the most part, it seems to be North being just like any other 8-year-old on TikTok. She participates in the trends, like the snap transition, and also lip syncs along to trending audio. And, like any other 8-year-old, she has made some TikToks with her cousin Penelope Disick. North seems to really be digging Katy Perry at the moment.

North’s little sister Chicago and her cousin True Thompson even makes an appearance in one of the latest videos, as the family all scream, “Golf cart ride!” Okay, so maybe there are some lifestyle-of-the-rich-and-famous ways that North’s TikToks are just like other kids her age — but we are here for this content.