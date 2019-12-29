Kim Kardashian Gets Mom-Shamed Again For Letting North Wear Christmas Makeup

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West gets mommy-shamed for letting North West wear makeup on Christmas

Another day, another celebrity shamed for being a mom. Kourtney Kardashian hosted the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party this year, and naturally, Kim Kardashian West and her family attended. Just like last year, the Kardashians pulled out all the stops for their big holiday bash, and just like last year, the mommy shamers raced in to criticize Kim for letting North West wear some lip gloss.

Kim shared a series of photos of her kids at the Christmas Eve party on Instagram, noting that North had the stomach flu but wanted to go to the party at her Aunt’s house “so badly,” so Kim let her go for a bit and dressed her in a cute pink suit and what looked like a hint of lip shimmer and the Instagram trolls raced in to give Kim a piece of their mind.

We’re sure Kim is unfazed by these comments at this point, but we can’t imagine facing this level of criticism because your six-year-old daughter wore a shimmery lip to a fancy party. However, several commenters jumped in to defend Kim and pointed out that it’s kind of ridiculous to get so up-in-arms about someone else’s child’s lip gloss.

Kim was also criticized last year when she “let” North wear red lipstick to Christmas, which actually led to a fight with husband Kanye West who forbade North from wearing any form of makeup ever again.

“North is trying to get in on the makeup but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager,” Kim told E! News back in November. “It’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now but it is what’s best.”

“I think as a parent you just learn and figure it out as you go and we realized we didn’t really want her to wear makeup at a young age,” Kim added.

Clearly Kim and Kanye amended their makeup rule for the big holiday gathering and the family is having discussions around the “makeup debate” so all the mommy shamers can just chill out because it sounds like Kim and Kanye have everything under control.