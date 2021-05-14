‘Knives Out 2’ Already Has An Extremely Star-Studded Cast

Toni Anne Barson/Joshua Roberts/Getty and Lionsgate

Could the cast of Knives Out 2 actually be better than the cast of the original film?

For those who haven’t seen the 2019 comedy/murder mystery movie Knives Out, please bookmark this article, stop everything you are doing, watch it right now, and come back and read this later. Seriously. It was a masterpiece. Back in March, we learned that Netflix is producing not one, but two sequels to the film, and it was one of the first signs that 2021 was going to actually turn out OK. Now, the cast for Knives Out 2 is beginning to be revealed, and is it possible that this movie is even more star-studded and incredibly cast than the original?

The first movie had an absolutely stacked cast, including Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, Ana de Armas, and Christopher Plummer.

But Knives Out 2 came to play. Writer/director Rian Johnson will be returning, which is excellent news, since it was his screenplay that made the first film so genius. And Daniel Craig will be back as the pompous and elusive Detective Benoit Blanc — a sure sign that both sequels will include more mystery (and probably more murder).

But Knives Out 2 has even more surprises up its sleeve when it comes to the cast. We’ve just learned that it will star former WWE fighter Dave Bautista, who you’ll probably recognize as Drax the Destroyer from the MCU.

Three-time Oscar nominee Edward Norton has also signed on for the sequel.

What I am personally most excited about is Janelle Monae, who is an incredible singer, but has also crushed it as an actor in roles in Moonlight, Hidden Figures, Antebellum, and Homecoming.

But the news that’s likely to get everyone talking is the fact that the incredible Kathryn Hahn has joined the Knives Out 2 cast.

Hahn has amazing comedy chops (the waxing scene in Bad Moms Christmas makes me laugh until I cry no matter how many times I’ve seen it), but she’s more recently taken the world by storm with her role as Agatha Harkness in WandaVision. She’s also responsible for the chart-topping “Agatha All Along,” which is one of the biggest bops of the year so far.

The really amazing news is that production on Knives Out 2 hasn’t even started yet. This cast list will probably continue to grow, even though it’s already absolutely incredible. Will the sequels end up even better than the original? It’s kind of looking that way.