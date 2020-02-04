Kristen Bell Asks Moms For Help After Daughter ‘Washed Her Hair With Vaseline’

Kristen Bell/Instagram

Kristen Bell’s daughter washes her hair with Vaseline and the internet swoops in to help

Kristen Bell, star of The Good Place, Frozen, and our imaginary best friend, just took to Instagram to ask her fellow moms for some help, because her daughter washed her hair with Vaseline and turned it into a big pile of greasy, hairy jelly.

“My daughter just washed her hair with Vaseline and I can’t get it out,” Bell said in a February 3rd Instagram Story. “Has this ever happened to anyone? Does anyone have any tips on how to get it out?”

Vaseline is a fantastic makeup remover, lip treatment, and dry skin remedy, but it’s never good as a shampoo alternative. After Bell’s daughter took bathtime duties upon herself and washed her curly mane with vaseline, Bell shared a photo of her daughter’s head covered in the greasy stuff, and woof, it was bad.

I LOVE @KristenBell 😂😂 this happened to my sister when she was 2 and my mom actually called poison control😂 look at the three for a pic of my sisters hair covered in Vaseline! Kristen, I sent you a video on IG of my mom explaining how she got it out! pic.twitter.com/FohDYfvoDO — Amber (@RegalLove2) February 4, 2020

Unclear if the daughter in question was six-year-old Lincoln or five-year-old Delta, but the girl’s hair was one shiny, slippery, shellacked oil slick. Bell showed the back of her daughter’s Vaseline’d mane for the camera (Bell and husband Dax Sheppard famously avoid revealing their daughter’s faces on social media) and lamented that despite washing it “three times now…it’s not getting any better.”

Apparently, tons of women wrote in with tips that worked (hint: it’s dish soap) and Bell went back on Instagram Live to share her appreciation.

“Okay the consensus was dish soap and I appreciate that. I’m very grateful for you guys because I don’t know what I’m doing,” Bell joked.

Even though many moms wrote to Bell with legitimate advice for the vaseline fiasco, others just appreciated the LOLS.

You have to go over to Instagram and watch @KristenBell’s stories. Her daughter “washed” her hair with Vaseline and she can’t get it out. 😂 — Laura (@ReallyLaLa1) February 4, 2020

“so my daughter just washed her hair with vaseline and i can’t get it out” i’ve never laughed so hard in my life @KristenBell — MEGHIN (@hameggandcheese) February 4, 2020

Kristen Bell's daughter who washed her hair with vaseline just made my day. I woke up from a nightmare and was on Instagram and that made me laugh hard. LoL — Rapunzel (@MeAndPascal) February 4, 2020

But in all seriousness, if this happens to your kid, a hairstylist told Today Parents that you should wash the hair with a clarifying shampoo and then run makeup remover wipes over the hair as many times as needed.

“Run as many wipes as you need through the hair starting at the root,” she told Today Parents. “You may need to do this process a few times.”

She also added that if you can’t get all the vaseline out, you can dab baby powder on the hairline to absorb the remaining oil.

Today host Savannah Guthrie said this happened to her daughter as well and she used Dawn dish soap too, though after the first try she needed “44 more washes” to get all the gunk out.

Instagram can be a nightmare place at times, but when it comes to seeking advice, the good ladies and moms of IG have your back.