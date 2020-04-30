Kristen Bell Says Homeschooling Is Making Her ‘Miserable’

EllenTube

Kristen Bell says she’s “miserable” while attempting to do distance learning with her two daughters

During the coronavirus pandemic, parents have basically been forced to become school teachers and the general consensus across the board is that homeschooling is hard and fricken sucks. Kristen Bell interviewed model Ashley Graham for her Ellen Show segment “Momsplaining With Kristen Bell” and while Graham has an infant at home and hasn’t had to experience the unique experience that is “distance learning,” Bell has a five-year-old and a seven-year-old at home and is 100% done with homeschooling her daughters. Just like, tear the workbook up, over it.

Bell opened her show with a monologue about how she’s been in lockdown for “300 days” and then went into how practicing gratitude has been helping her see the silver lining during all this, though she shared the one thing she’s definitely not grateful for at all: distance learning.

“Of course, we’ve all come to know the two worst words in the human language: Homeschooling,” Bell joked. “There are a few people that have come out victorious in this situation though. Germaphobes, stay-at-home moms, they’re all like, ‘I told you how fucking hard this is.'”

“But doing schoolwork with them, it is absolutely miserable,” she added. “When we started this quarantine, the first math worksheet I gave my daughter, in all the answer lines she wrote, ‘No. No. No. No. No.'”

At first, Bell was super into homeschooling and said she even put her kid’s on a strict school-like schedule, which immediately backfired.

“The biggest lesson I learned in the beginning was I wrote out the color-coded schedule — when our academic time would be and when our art time would be. By day five, I was making everybody miserable,” Bell told Entertainment Tonight in an interview earlier this month. “The kids hated that I was trying to adhere to the schedule. So about a week ago, I woke them up and I said, ‘This is your most important mission ever. Get up.’ I brought them in the kitchen and I had them rip up the schedule… I had them shred it and they felt so good. I said the learning lesson here is that if you make a plan and it’s not working, you pivot.”

Coronavirus really has shown us who are true American heroes are. Doctors, nurses, grocery store employees, and teachers. Teachers, teachers, teachers. Give teachers all the support and all the money, they are truly doing god’s work out here.