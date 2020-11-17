32 Gift Ideas For Nurses, Our Real-Life Superheroes

Amazon

Nurses are basically real-life superheroes, something that’s become even more apparent these last few months. If one of your friends or family members works as a nurse, one way to show your appreciation for everything they do is to get them a really sweet holiday or birthday gift. All of our essential workers deserve a little extra this year, be it teachers, doctors, grocery store employees, etc. Along with a heartfelt “thank you” note, you can always include a gift as well. The best gifts for nurses are items that are not only practical and convenient, but also items that are fun and comfy.

If you’re looking for nurse gift ideas, you should first decide which route you want to go. Do you want to buy them something logical that they can use at work, something that might make their days a little bit easier or more comfortable? Do you want to buy them a gift that they can use on their off time when they’re finally getting to relax? Or do you want a little bit of both? Whatever the case, we’ve put together a list of the best gift ideas for nurses that will show them exactly how special you think they are.

After all, no one deserves a present as much as they do right now! The pandemic has put a huge strain on medical professionals as a whole, and many nurses are dealing with so much stress and exhaustion. A gift, even a small and inexpensive one, may seem like nothing compared to what they’re dealing with, but it can actually mean a lot. Check out the ideas below and get shopping!

Christmas Gifts for Nurses

Allbirds Womens Wool Runners Nurses are on their feet constantly. Give them something super comfortable they can wear whether they’re at work or home. Allbirds sneakers are lightweight, durable, soft, and perfectly bouncy. And aside from being extremely comfy, they’re also ethically sourced. $95.00 AT ALLBIRDS

Naipo Shiatsu Back Massager Being a nurse can be both physically and mentally exhausting. This at-home back massager is like a quick spa break in the comfort of your own home. It features eight different Shiatsu massage nodes that will relieve tension and aches, and can be used on your back, neck, waist, shoulders, or legs. $49.99 AT AMAZON

Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager Even the most comfortable shoes out there won’t prevent every bit of foot pain for someone who is moving quickly on their feet for long shifts. This foot massager is perfect for relieving pain and relaxing when one needs it the most. It’s the perfect luxurious gift that will get tons of use. $139.99 AT AMAZON

Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Soft Fleece Vest Any nurse will tell you that doctors’ offices and/or hospitals are always on the cold side. A fleece vest like this one will keep them warm, but not too warm, so it’s ideal for when things start to pick up speed. It goes perfectly over a pair of scrubs and won’t get in the way of anything they’re doing. Plus, it can be used outside of work as well. $24.99 AT AMAZON

Yeti Rambler Tumbler For the nurse who relies on caffeine to get through the day, an insulated tumbler is an absolute must. The Yeti Rambler has a double-wall vacuum insulation that will keep coffee or tea hot for hours, as well as a convenient magnet lock that keeps the drink from spilling. It’s made of a heavy duty stainless steel that makes it super durable, no matter what situation it’s in. $29.98 AT AMAZON

Purple Weighted Blanket Weighted blankets use deep pressure therapy to help calm anxiety and improve sleep. This Purple Weighted Blanket is made with the brand’s dual-side technology, so it feels cool on one side and cozy warm on the other. It’s big enough to fit even a king bed, and it’s super soft. It’s also machine washable for easy cleaning. $299.00 AT PURPLE

Nurse Graduation Gifts

ADC 216 Pocket Pal II Organizer This little pocket organizer may not seem exciting, but it’s actually an essential part of a nurse’s uniform. With five slide-in and one covered pocket in front, as well as a full-width slide-in pocket in the rear, this gives plenty of organized space that nurses need. One Amazon reviewer wrote about how useful it was, saying, “I love how I don’t have to fish around my pocket anymore to find my pen, scissors, marker, highlighter, sticky notes, tab flags, etc. Everything is sorted out and accessible.” $11.90 AT AMAZON

Blue Leaves Cosmetic Bag If you’re looking to buy a friend something small and sweet, opt for this cosmetics bag. It’s cute and funny, and it’s waterproof, so it keeps the contents inside safe. They can throw this in their bag to hold some smaller items they’ll need at work, or just use it on trips. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Alex & Ani Medical Professional Bangle Any nurse should be proud of how hard they worked to get where they are. This dainty Alex & Ani bangle bracelet shows off their profession whenever it’s being worn, but it’s also subtle, which is nice. It’s stackable and is great with other bangles. $26.00 AT AMAZON

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration Yes, the name “First Aid Beauty” for a nurse is a cute pun, but this moisturizer is legit: it’s incredibly hydrating and exactly what your nurse friend will need on their face after a long day of wearing multiple face coverings. This cream is super rich, yet melts into skin and feels nicely lightweight, and it’s ideal for sensitive skin. $34.00 AT SEPHORA

Kitsch Satin Sleep Masks Nursing has never been a stress-free job, but it’s safe to say it’s never been as stressful as it is right now—and that means sleep can be tough. These satin sleep masks help keep any annoying light from getting in, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep. They’re also extremely soft and feel perfectly cool and light against exhausted eyes. $16.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Gifts for Nursing Students

Adorox Slim-Case Storage Clipboard A storage clipboard will be a lifesaver through nursing school and far beyond. This one is made of a sturdy, durable plastic, and can hold most papers and notepads. It gives them a portable surface to write on at all times, and keeps all of the important info right in their hands in the most organized way possible. $10.99 AT AMAZON

Scientific Publishing Anatomy and Physiology Flashcards Nursing students are going through it when it comes to studying and learning a ton of new information. Help make things a little bit easier with these flashcards. One Amazon reviewer called them a “great supplement,” saying, “I am really happy with these as they cover all the major points on all the topics without putting too much information on the card, that would make it hard to memorize.” They’re also durable enough to tote around everywhere. $29.31 AT AMAZON

Dagne Dover Neoprene Dakota Backpack A great backpack is an essential for any student, especially a nursing student carrying tons of books and papers. This Dagne Dover is an excellent option with tons of pockets for optimal organization and lots of handy features. It’s water-resistant and durable, it has a laptop sleeve and padded laptop compartment, it has a convenient upper pocket for a cell phone to be on hand, and it comes with a small zip bag, a shoe bag (great for hospital visits), and a key ring. Also? It’s perfectly stylish without being over-the-top. $195.00 AT DAGNE DOVER

Cavn Penlight A penlight sounds like a boring gift, but it’s a perfect stocking stuffer that will definitely come in handy—most nurses could use several of these. This set comes with two penlights that have easy-to-use on/off buttons and they’re very lightweight and convenient to tote around. $7.99 AT AMAZON

NRSING Scrubcheats Reference Cards These life-saving (literally, maybe!) reference cards are packed with vital info nurses and students need, and they’re just the right size to conveniently fit in a scrub pocket. They come with a loose leaf ring to keep them organized and in place, but they’re easy to move around as needed. They’re also laminated for easy cleaning and sanitizing. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Nurse Practitioner Gifts

Ryla Wellness Immune Support Packets The hospital may be the last place most people want to be right now, but most nurses have no choice. It’s important for them to keep their immune system up, and a supplement might not hurt. These Ryla Wellness packets are meant to boost immunity with a big dose of vitamin C, and they’re made with organic ingredients and no refined sugar. They also genuinely taste delicious. $39.95 AT AMAZON

UGG Leopard Tasman Slippers Did we mention that nurses are on their feet all day? Because they are. Give them something super comfy to come home to, like these UGG slippers. They’re made with a plush sheepskin lining that feels just warm enough, and while they’re soft enough to wear in the house, the sole is also sturdy enough to be worn outside. The leopard print is a fun print to add. $110 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Living Proof Clean in an instant Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo Set Who couldn’t use a new bottle of dry shampoo? Living Proof’s Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo is one of the best: it actually cleanses hair instead of just making it look clean, so while it does give a little volume, it also really does cut out that greasy look. It feels very lightweight and doesn’t leave behind a powdery residue either. This set is an excellent value, and the travel size is perfect for on-the-go touchups. $25.00 AT SEPHORA

Crocs Classic Lined Clog Sure, Crocs aren’t the most stylish shoe out there, but they are certainly one of the most comfortable… and sometimes, that’s all that matters. This clog is lined with soft faux fur to make them extra comfy and also to keep feet a little more warm on cold days. These are supportive and lightweight and ideal for long shifts. $44.99 AT AMAZON

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe This might be one of the softest, coziest, most plush robes out there, and anyone would want to live in it whenever they’re home, especially during the cold winter months. Barefoot Dreams uses an incredibly cushy material made of washable microfiber that won’t pill or shrink, meaning it will last a long time. $99.00 AT NORDSTROM

Funny Nurse Gifts

Rockin Gear Perscription Coffee Mug This prescription coffee mug is ridiculously adorable and makes a really cute stocking stuffer. They can choose to actually use it for hot drinks, or just put it on their desk area as a little fun decoration. $9.95 AT AMAZON

Nurse Life: A Snarky Adult Coloring Book Coloring can be a fun way to get creative while also reducing anxiety and stress. This snarky nurse coloring book is full of coloring pages that feature hilarious phrases only nurses will truly understand. $8.99 AT AMAZON

Kicko Syringe Pens Nurses always need new pens, and these syringe pens make a great little add-on or stocking stuffer. They’re bright and colorful and unique, so they’re hard to lose, and they’re honestly just fun to use. $7.99 AT AMAZON

Before Patients, After Patients Glass Set For your nurse friend who loves a cup of coffee almost as much as they love a glass of wine (or something stronger). This set will be there for them during their shift and then afterwards as well. $27.95 AT AMAZON

Nurse Badge Reel Holder It’s possible that these are the cutest badge reels in existence. Smiley face bandages? They’re perfect! They’re fun and add a bit of personality to a nurse’s scrubs when their face is entirely covered by a mask. $9.99 AT AMAZON

Plush Organs Who knew a stuffed heart could be so adorable? No one actually needs a set of plush organs, but they make a fun gag gift and they are honestly just so cute to sit on a desk somewhere. $18.00 AT AMAZON

Practical Gifts For Nurses

Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks Socks as a Christmas gift? This pair isn’t as lame as it sounds. Nurses are usually on their feet all day, which can lead to uncomfortable swelling and fatigue. Compression socks are a must to reduce the swelling and aches and pains. These Physix socks are a favorite for how comfortable they are: they give just enough pressure without feeling too tight or loose. $16.78 AT AMAZON

FunParties Headband with Mask Buttons When worn for hours on end, face masks can get a little uncomfortable, especially as they pull on your ears. Get your nurse friend a headband that alleviates the ear pulling and makes everything feel a bit more pleasant. As a bonus, it keeps their hair out of their face in a stylish way! $5.99 AT AMAZON

Bovke Traveling Carry Case A little travel case like this one is a practical stocking stuffer that may not be super exciting, but is definitely very helpful. It will help them keep their nurse essentials safe and organized throughout the day, and the bright color is cute and fun. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Coral 3-in-1 UVC Sanitizer Lately, most nurses are coming home from work and either sterilizing or cleaning everything, or simply leaving it out of the house. Make their lives a little easier with this Coral sterilizer, which can eliminate 99.9% of harmful germs in 10 minutes. It can fit multiple items, it dries in less than an hour, and it’s fairly compact with a minimalist design. $135.99 AT AMAZON

W&P Porter Ceramic Bowl Who wants to eat in a hospital cafeteria everyday? For nurses who bring their meals to work, a great to-go container is an essential. W&P Porter makes the most chic food containers out there, and they don’t only look nice: they hold a lot, they’re sturdy and durable, and they’re easy to clean. With a sleek design and a large capacity, this is a big step up from a plastic container. $39.79 AT AMAZON

