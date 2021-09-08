Kylie Jenner Finally Confirms Pregnancy With Adorable Video

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has finally confirmed that she’s pregnant with baby No. 2, and Stormi looks more than ready to be a big sister

After weeks of speculation and rumors, Kylie Jenner finally dropped a bombshell on her Instagram last night: She is expecting baby No. 2 with Travis Scott! The reality star and makeup mogul shared the news via a very sweet and personal collection of home movies that she shared with fans online.

The video (which, full warning, will make you tear up) showed a collection of moments throughout the pregnancy so far, starting with what appears to be the moment that Jenner discovered she was pregnant and shared the big news with Scott. She can be seen holding a pregnancy test with a positive result, and then you can see Scott hugging her around her belly while the test is still in her hand. They both look overjoyed to be parents-to-be once again.

The video also shows the family giving the big news to matriarch Kris Jenner. They surprised her by having Stormi gift her an envelope full of sonogram photos. Kris looks confused for a minute, then gasps and says, “Are you pregnant?” before hugging Stormi and saying, “This is one of the best days of my life.” The love in this family is just overwhelming sometimes, TBH.

Jenner’s video also showed off a few shots of her baby bump, which is definitely getting pretty big already.

The video ends on a sweet note. Stormi, who is clearly so ready to be a big sister, accompanies Jenner to an ultrasound appointment, where she peers over her mom at the screen as they both hear the baby’s heartbeat for the first time.

At home, Stormi hugs her mom’s baby bump, then pats it and says, “Baby.” Honestly, it’s almost too adorable.

Jenner kept most of the pregnancy a secret, which is similar to when she was pregnant with Stormi. At the time, she hid from fans and social media, and didn’t announce that she had even been pregnant until after Stormi was born. This time around, she’s not sharing a lot of details — she didn’t say how far along she is, when she’s due, or whether she and Scott are expecting another girl or a boy — but the fact that she’s letting fans in the know before giving birth just might indicate that she plans to share a little more this time around.

Congrats to Kylie and Travis, and of course, big sister-to-be, Stormi.