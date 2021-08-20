Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Pregnant With Baby Number Two

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty

Multiple sources report Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott

Oh baby, this is the news we need. Kardashian mogul Kylie Jenner is pregnant, People, TMZ, and US report. The new baby joins big sister Stormi, 3. Reps for Jenner and Scott haven’t publicly confirmed or denied the reports, but fans have been speculating about a JenSco pregnancy since July. One fan posted a video on TikTok where she broke down the possibility of a new babe.

After Jenner posted a photo of the couple looking all loved up on Instagram, it only fueled more rumors.

Jenner has been open about how much she appreciates Scott as a father to their little girl.

If Jenner’s Instagram is any indication, the new baby will have as much fun as big sis Stormi. Who wouldn’t want to spend their childhood channeling The Little Mermaid?

Or eating a perfectly-presented tray of goodies while seated at a pretty pink table?

Or riding a carousel?

How about catching up on sleep under the comfiest of blankets?

Jenner and Scott throw amazing birthday parties and celebratory events, with Stormi receiving a Cinderella-style carriage (complete with Disney princess gowns) for Christmas, so the new baby is sure to have plenty of totes adorbs parties in his or her future. And if the new baby is a girl, we can’t imagine that she’ll have any of Stormi’s old clothes…the Kardashian-Jenners don’t seem like the hand-me-down type, but who knows?

Although the new baby may want to call dibs on this gorgeous jacket…

But perhaps this would be a good opportunity for the siblings to dress like twinsies.

Baby number two might not be the baby for long — Jenner has said she wants a big family just like the one she grew up in. “I want seven kids down the line, but not right now,” during an April Instagram Live with bestie Stassie Karanikolaou, per People.

Congrats to the growing family!