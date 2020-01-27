Kylie Jenner Just Threw A Stormi Collection Launch Party For Her Daughter

Kylie Jenner/Instagram and Gilbert Carrasquill/Getty

Stormi Scott got the launch party of her dreams to kick off her first makeup collab with mom Kylie Jenner

Like mother, like daughter! She may not even be two yet, but little Stormi Webster is already following in the footsteps of her makeup mogul mama. And she has the pics from her dreamy launch party on Sunday to prove it. Kylie Jenner threw an over-the-top (this is the Kardashian-Jenner clan we’re talking about) soiree for her daughter over the weekend to celebrate the pair’s first-ever makeup collection collaboration.

Stormi, who turns two on February 1, will see her first co-business venture come to fruition on her birthday when the collection officially drops. And since Jenner has been teasing the upcoming collab on social media, we know that she used the packaging for the Stormi Collection products as inspiration for Stormi’s whimsical party theme. That theme? In a word, butterflies.

Jenner shared snapshots of the party on Instagram Monday, revealing scenes that look like they could have been plucked straight out of a fairy garden. Delicate butterfly decorations suspended in the air made it appear as though they were fluttering all around the long rows of dining tables set beneath giant topiary arches. Floral arrangements atop mossy beds served as centerpieces, while chairs with butterfly backs provided little party-goers with a perfect place to sit.

Other thoughtful details included purple drinks decorated with delicate butterfly cut-outs, a fairy dust craft station, butterfly-shaped snacks and — because it was a party for children, after all — a ball pit.

As for the guests of honor, Jenner and Stormi, the ladies looked right at home in the ethereal party setting. Photos shared by Jenner on social media show her decked out in butterfly print pants while Stormi rocked a sweet pink tulle dress adorned with white butterfly cut-outs. The rest of the family got in on the themed fun, too. Stormi’s cousins True, 21 months, Chicago, 2, and Dream Renée, 3, were all in attendance wearing pastel shades of pink and purple along with their very own fairy wings.

Jenner originally announced the Stormi Collection last summer, captioning an Instagram video on Jan. 17, “I think I’ve been waiting for this moment since the day I found out I was pregnant. An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter. I can’t wait for the reveal!!!! You will fall in love. The Stormi Collection launches 2.1.20.”

Oh, to be little Stormi! Earlier this week, Jenner and her ex (Stormi’s father) Travis Scott reunited to celebrate their little girl’s birthday by taking her to Disneyland for the first time. This weekend, the toddler enjoyed her lavish Stormi Collection launch party. And for her actual birthday, Jenner revealed she is once again working with party-planner-to-the-stars Mindy Weiss to recreate the StormiWorld amusement park she imagined up for her daughter’s first birthday — only even more extravagant this time.

We never thought a toddler could give us a serious case of FOMO, but here we are.