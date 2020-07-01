LEGO Has Grown-Up Art Kits So You Can Make A True Masterpiece

LEGO

LEGO just launched a new line of art kits for grown-ups designed to double as home decor

Need a glorious distraction from 2020’s barrage of bad news? LEGO clearly has our best interest at heart. The company just unveiled the perfect way to stay busy: pop-culture-themed adult art kits meant to hang on your wall. On Wednesday, LEGO announced the launch of their “new canvas for creative expression.” Dubbed LEGO Art, the sets allow adults to relax and recharge by building LEGO masterpieces.

Each set comes with a signature tile design unique to the set as well as a hanging element to make them easy to put on display. And, unexpected bonus, they also come with a bespoke soundtrack. While you’re building, you can listen to stories associated with the piece you’re creating —think anecdotes from the creators of Star Wars, and details about Andy Warhol from those closest to the beloved artist.

So, basically, LEGO just leveled up by offering immersive experiences for adults.

You obviously need deets on where to score these sets, right? Well, there are four sets. Right now, you can get the Marvel Studios Iron Man set exclusively from LEGO stores and LEGO.com. The only hitch here is that this 3-in-1 set means you need to decide which design to go with first: Mark III, Hulkbuster Mark I, or Mark LXXXV. Alternately, you could say screw picking just one and use three of the same sets to create a massive Marvel homage.

Fancy yourself an art enthusiast? Channel Warhol by recreating the iconic bright pink Marilyn Monroe Diptych from 1967. Or, if you dare to be different, create your own interpretation using the three different colors of LEGOs provided. This set, along with the final two, will be available beginning August 1 at retailers.

If you’re a music lover, you might gravitate more toward The Beatles kit. This set includes designs to turn John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison, or Ringo Star into a LEGO work of art. But we 100 percent support the idea of collecting four kits so you can assemble a four-portrait wall installation.

And, finally, the force is strong with LEGO’s Star Wars The Sith art set. Another three-in-one set, it celebrates the dark side with the option to create a portrait of the Sith, with Darth Vader, Darth Maul, or Kylo Ren. Then again, you could always channel the full power of your darkness into putting all three together to make one commanding Darth Vader piece.

Each kit will set you back $119.99, so keep that in mind when planning your very own LEGO Art gallery wall.