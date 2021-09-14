The Cast Of ‘Queer Eye’ Is Getting Their Own Lego Set

Lego

The “Queer Eye” Lego set will be available Oct. 1

If you love Queer Eye and Lego, you’re going to love this collaboration. The two have partnered together to create an entire Lego set of the set of the show’s first and second season and it is fab.

The beloved Netflix series’ Fab Five — Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Bobby Berk — are now immortalized in their very own Lego set, and we are gonna need all the finger snaps for this one.

“Calling all fans of the Queer Eye TV show on Netflix!” the Lego website said in their description. “Get ready to be your true self as you join the Fab 5 for a rewarding building project with this LEGO® Queer Eye – The Fab 5 Loft set. As you recreate all the details that make up the interior of the Fab 5’s original Atlanta loft, you’ll discover lots of features from the show with tributes to each of the Fab 5’s special talents.”

Of course, any fan of the show knows exactly what these talents are — from Jonathan’s hair salon to Tan’s clothing rack to Antoni’s kitchen (where’s the guac?) — there is no detail spared in this 974-piece collection.

The set was created in partnership with Lego and Queer Eye creators Scout Productions, and Lego lovers will be able to get their hands on it after Oct. 1 through their website and Lego retail stores. “Lego bricks played such an important part in my childhood,” said Berk in a press statement. “Clicking those little bricks together really sparked my imagination and creativity. Collaborating with the Lego team was an absolute dream come true.”

Van Ness tweeted his excitement (hair flip and all) captioning the video: “Can you believe!? I’m a Lego!! Queer Eye set coming soon.”

Can you believe!? I’m a Lego!! Queer Eye set coming soon 💕💕 @LEGO_Group pic.twitter.com/qkd2vSjjLT — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) September 14, 2021

They’re all so excited and honestly, who can blame them? Lego is iconic and so are they — a perfect collab.

Of course, no Lego set would be complete without Bruley the dog and a dramatic before-and-after reveal. Lego decided on highlighting the makeover from Season 4 and Kathi Dooley, Jonathan’s high school teacher, where she shines in Lego form the same way she did on the show. There’s even a swiveling “transformation chamber” where you can see all the magic happen.

“Queer Eye has had such a positive impact on so many people’s lives which is why we are excited for this collaboration,” said Matthew Ashton, Lego Group’s vice president of design and lead designer of the set, in a press statement. “It reminds us that we need to take time to celebrate kindness and help build each other up.”

And that’s a message everyone can get behind.