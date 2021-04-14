‘Queer Eye’ Star Tan France Is Expecting His First Child

Tan France/Instagram

Tan France shared an adorable photo to announce the happy news that he and his husband are having their first child

The stars of Queer Eye have made it their entire mission to cheer on the people they feature on the show and encourage them to reach for their dreams. That’s why we love to see them experiencing those exciting things in their own lives, like Tan France and his husband Rob France announcing that they’re expecting their first child.

“So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!” Tan writes alongside a photo of himself, topless and cradling an ultrasound photo.

“No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic,” he quips. “With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer.”

Tan shares that a baby is “Something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years.”

“Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love,” he says.

The couple got married in 2007. Rob works as an illustrator and marked the happy news by sharing a gorgeous drawing of a baby under a yellow sun. “We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn’t think it was humanly possible to feel like this,” he wrote.

Of course, the Queer Eye crew couldn’t congratulate the couple fast enough and came in with their trademark sweet support — and loving snark. Bobby Berk tells Tan, “the joy of this post outshines the creepiness of this pic” and LOL, we love that friendship vibe for them.

Jonathan Van Ness says, “so happy for you!!! I’m so proud of you and Rob you are two of the sweetest most genuine people in the world & this is the most exciting news ever.” Karamo Brown, the only other cast member of the show who has kids, says “Uncle Momo is going to spoil this baby!!!”

Antoni Porowski jokes, “now I know what it’s like to cry tears of joy and be turned on simultaneously thank you and congrats boys!!!!” And after leaving a sweet message, Van Ness just had to come back for a thirst comment about Tan’s abs. “On a separate note and to make it clear that I have 0 intentions of being less thirst for @tanfrance IM LIVING FOR ALL THIS SUPPLE YET FIRM MUSCLY SKIN YOU’VE BEEN BESTOWING ON US!!”

Tan made clear the photo was all in good fun, noting that he wishes he could carry his child himself.

Is all of this an overwhelming amount of cuteness too much for one day? Possibly. But nothing will compare to the first photo of the couple’s undoubtedly adorable baby.