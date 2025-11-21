If you haven’t muttered to yourself, “I want to leave the country” at some point in the last year, you might deserve a medal. Things have been tough here in the United States, from rising healthcare costs to inflation to hate crimes to the Ten Commandments in the classroom. Sprinkle in the fact that we still have some of the worst maternity leave, maternal deaths, and abortion laws among our peers and it just isn’t super fun to be around here all the time.

And now a new Gallup poll shows that a solid 40% of females between the ages of 15 and 44 would take the opportunity to permanently leave the country and live somewhere else.

That’s four times more women than the 10% who seriously wanted to leave the country forever in 2014, and the numbers were similar among both single and married women.

While the number are up generally from 2014 — about 20% of all Americans would pack their bags and leave forever if given the chance — young and middle-aged women who don’t want to be here has skyrocketed.

Meanwhile, of men older than 45, only about 8% would start over somewhere new. And only 19% of males aged 15 to 44 were interested in emigrating. Gallup shared that this disparity between genders isn’t found in other countries, perhaps suggesting that men’s and women’s experience in the United States is starkly different.

Gallup also noted that women in 38 other similar countries did not share the desire to leave and start over elsewhere in the same high numbers. In fact, on average, only 27% of women up to 44 in other countries considered moving away.

The trend does indeed seem to be tied to politics and the climate toward women. There’s 25-point gap between those who approve of the country’s leadership and those who don’t — a much wider margin than before Trump’s most recent presidency. Many respondents shared a lack of confidence in the government, the judicial system, and the military.

Of course, just because this large segment of the popular wants to leave doesn’t mean they will. Many have strong ties in this country that prevent them from leaving, while others don’t have the means to go. Still, it’s a strong sign that the U.S. is not treating women and mothers well.