HBD, America! These 4th Of July Quotes Embody The Spirit Of Independence Day
It’s important to keep our freedom in perspective.
What are your family’s plans for this 4th of July? You’re probably going to (or hosting) at least one backyard barbecue. You’ll undoubtedly be consuming something red, white, and blue. And there will be fireworks, for sure. But at some point amid the holiday weekend festivities, it’s nice to carve out a few minutes to remember what the 4th of July truly embodies: freedom. And with that, it’s equally important to examine freedom not just through rose-colored glasses (or red, white, and blue, as it were). Independence Day is a time for reflecting on the fact that freedom isn’t really free at all — and that none of us is free unless we all are.
So, while it’s cool to add cute and funny 4th of July captions to the patriotic pics you share on social media over the long weekend, consider sharing a few quotes that embody this holiday’s importance, too. The following words of wisdom will help you keep the reason for all your freedom-loving fun in context.
Poignant 4th of July Quotes to Pass Along
- "Give me liberty or give me death!" — Patrick Henry
- “The fact is, with every friendship you make and every bond of trust you establish, you are shaping the image of America projected to the rest of the world.” — Michelle Obama
- "When you're born, you get a ticket to the freak show. When you're born in America, you get a front row seat." — George Carlin
- "The truth will set you free, but first it will piss you off." — Gloria Steinem
- "Government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth." — Abraham Lincoln
- "From every mountainside, let freedom ring." — Martin Luther King Jr.
- “I’d like to be remembered as a person who wanted to be free and wanted other people be also free.” — Rosa Parks
- "Laughter is America's most important export."— Walt Disney
- “I think of a hero as someone who understands the degree of responsibility that comes with his freedom.” — Bob Dylan
- “With freedom, books, flowers, and the moon, who could not be happy?” — Oscar Wilde
- "Do the best you can until you know better. Then, when you know better, do better." — Maya Angelou
- “Oh my God, you look like the Fourth of July... makes me want a hot dog, real bad!” — Legally Blonde
- "In America, nobody says you have to keep the circumstances somebody else gives you." — Amy Tan
- "There is nothing wrong with America that cannot be cured by what is right with America." — Bill Clinton
- "The life of the nation is secure only while the nation is honest, truthful, and virtuous." — Frederick Douglass
- "Patriotism is supporting your country all the time and your government when it deserves it." — Mark Twain
- "The patriot's blood is the seed of freedom's tree." — Thomas Campbell
- "In the face of impossible odds, people who love their country can change it." — Barack Obama
- "Freedom is not won on the battlefields. The chance for freedom is won there. The final battle is won or lost in our hearts and minds." — Helen Gahagan Douglas
- "For to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others." — Nelson Mandela
- "Freedom lies in being bold." — Robert Frost
- "Those who won our independence believed liberty to be the secret of happiness." — Louis D. Brandeis
- "Patriotism consists not in waving the flag, but in striving that our country shall be righteous as well as strong." — James Bryce
- "That is the truly beautiful and encouraging aspect of freedom; no one struggles for it just for himself." — Fanny Lewald
- "Freedom is one of the deepest and noblest aspirations of the human spirit." — Ronald Reagan
- "With freedom comes responsibility." — Eleanor Roosevelt
- "This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave." — Elmer Davis
- "Liberty is the breath of life to nations." — George Bernard Shaw
- "Where liberty dwells, there is my country." — Benjamin Franklin
- "Dreams are the foundation of America." — Lupita Nyong'o
- "America was built on courage, on imagination, and an unbeatable determination." — Harry S. Truman
- "Freedom is never granted. It is earned by each generation." — Hillary Clinton
- "Life without liberty is like a body without spirit." — Kahlil Gibran
- "It will be celebrated with pomp and parade, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other." — John Adams
- "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country." — John F. Kennedy
- "In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved." — Franklin D. Roosevelt
- "People in power are trying to convince us that the villain in our American story is each other. But that is not our story. That is not who we are. That's not our America. Our United States of America is not about us versus them. It's about We the people!" — Kamala Harris
- "Freedom is nothing but a chance to be better." — Albert Camus
- "No other date on the calendar more potently symbolizes all that our nation stands for than the Fourth of July." — Mac Thornberry
- "We on this continent should never forget that men first crossed the Atlantic not to find soil for their plows but to secure liberty for their souls." — Robert J. McCracken
- “Happy 4th of July! This country of immigrants, religious refugees, outcasts, and dreamers has come a long way. Let’s keep going.” — Ellen DeGeneres
- "Everything that is really great and inspiring is created by the individual who can labor in freedom." — Albert Einstein
- “True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic. It is not the urge to surpass all others at whatever cost, but the urge to serve others at whatever cost.” — Arthur Ash
- "The advancement and diffusion of knowledge is the only guardian of true liberty." — James Madison
- "What is the essence of America? Finding and maintaining that perfect, delicate balance between freedom 'to' and freedom 'from.'" — Marilyn vos Savant
- "Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes." — Mahatma Gandhi
- "You cannot separate peace and freedom, because no one can be at peace unless he has his freedom." — Malcolm X
- "Who ever walked behind anyone to freedom? If we can't go hand in hand, I don't want to go." — Hazel Scott
- "What was important wasn't the fireworks, it was that we were together this evening, together in this place, looking up into the sky at the same time." — Banana Yoshimoto
- “History is entirely created by the person who tells the story.” — Lin Manuel Miranda
- "Freedom is the open window through which pours the sunlight of the human spirit and human dignity." — Herbert Hoover
- "The function of freedom is to free someone else." — Toni Morrison
- "My favorite thing about the United States? Lots of Americans, one America." — Val Saintsbury
- “What does the flag mean? It is the flag just as much of the man who was naturalized yesterday as the man whose people have been here generations.” — Henry Cabot Lodge
- “You have to love a nation that celebrates its independence every July 4th, not with a parade of guns, tanks, and soldiers who file by the White House in a show of strength and muscle, but with family picnics where kids throw Frisbees, the potato salad gets iffy, and the flies die from happiness. You may think you have overeaten, but it is patriotism.” — Erma Bombeck
- “Freedom (n.): To ask nothing. To expect nothing. To depend on nothing.” — Ayn Rand
- “My dream is of a place and a time where America will once again be seen as the last best hope of earth.” — Abraham Lincoln
- “The happiness of America is intimately connected with the happiness of all mankind; she is destined to become the safe and venerable asylum of virtue, of honesty, of tolerance, and quality and of peaceful liberty.” — Marquis de Lafayette
- “We shall go wild with fireworks... and they will plunge into the sky and shatter the darkness.” — Natsuki Takaya
- “Find a moment, just a simple moment, to close your eyes and think of the men and women who protect the freedoms you enjoy. It’s a privilege, not a right.” — Matthew Lillard
- “America is known as a country that welcomes people to its shores. All kinds of people.” — Ruth Bader Ginsburg
- “For change often seems impossible until it is inevitable. Just as we must own our lives, we must own our country. For, we, the people, are ultimately in control of America’s story.” — Valerie Jarrett
- “Let us remember we are all part of one American family. We are united in common values, and that includes belief in equality under the law, basic respect for public order, and the right of peaceful protest.” — Barack Obama
- “America is a tune. It must be sung together.” — Gerald Stanley Lee