Fourth of July celebrations mean family barbecues, lazy days at the beach, and, of course, red, white, and blue everything.

Don't worry; this list does the heavy lifting for you. You don't have to take time away from grilling burgers, watching a holiday-themed movie with the kiddos, or being outdoors in the sunshine. After picking the perfect photo — or photo dump — of your family's festivities to share with your followers, you can peruse this list of cute, clever, cheesy, and funny 4th of July captions that are sure to spark some inspiration worthy of a 4th of July fireworks display.

4th of July Captions Fit for the Whole Fam

Young, wild, and free. American dreamin'. America because, where else? Proud to be an American. HBD to my favorite country. Light up the sky like it's the 4th of July. Pies, fries, and the Fourth of July. Have a Yankee Doodle day. "You're welcome." — George Washington Did you hear the joke about the Liberty Bell? It'll crack you up. Too cool for British rule. Home of the brave since 1776. My favorite color is freedom. If you didn't grill, did your 4th of July even happen? Why aren't there any knock-knock jokes about America? Because freedom rings. Made in America. America the beautiful. June is already over? Julyin! Home of the free because of the brave. Taking off like fireworks. Celebrate the little things, and the big. If it involves fireworks, BBQ, and freedom — count me in. I know which holiday is America's favorite. My patriotic heart beats red, white, and blue. Bye, bye to my sweet apple pie. Freedom rings true, under the red, white, and blue. Bold stripes, bright stars, brave hearts. Countdown to fireworks. Family, freedom, and fireworks. Keep calm and sparkle on. Snap, crackle, and pop. Free to sparkle. Sparkle like it's the 4th of July. Don't mess with 'Merica. Stayin' fly on the 4th of July. U.S. of Yay! Sweet land of liberty. Happy birthday, America! Do you even grill, bro? I'm just here for the BBQ. Proud to be an American. We will stand by the right, we will stand by the true, we will live, we will die for the red, white, and blue. More sparkles, please! Current mood: Cue the sparklers. Show up for the glow up. Today we all share the same sparkle in our eyes. America was born to sparkle. Miss American Pie Chill out with your grill out! America, to me, is the most beautiful mixing pot I've ever seen. It's not the 4th of July until I'm holding a hotdog. America sure knows how to throw a birthday party. Setting a Guinness World Record for saying “America” the most times in a sentence. Pretty sure I was a sparkler in another life. Land that I love. What's the best kind of tea to drink on July 4th? Liber-tea! I'm sorry, I can't hear you over my freedom ringing. Home of the free, est. 1776. Red, white, and my crew. God bless America. Uncle Sam wants you... to like this photo. “Oh my God, you look like the Fourth of July... makes me want a hot dog, real bad!” — Legally Blonde On a scale of 1 - 10, the 4th of July is a 1776. Be the sparkler you wish to see in the world. Cobbled together a pretty peachy 4th of July party.

Song Lyrics for 4th of July Captions

“American girls, all weather and noise / Playing the changes for all of the boys / Holding a candle up to my hand / Making me feel so incredible.” — Counting Crows “This land was made for you and me.” — Woody Guthrie “Yeah, I should’ve looked up in the sky at first / Now I can see it in her eyes, fireworks.” — Drake “Nothing's sweeter than summertime and American honey." — Lady A "It's a party in the U.S.A." — Miley Cyrus “My youth is the foundation of me / Oh, I’m proud to be American.” — Khalid "I'm just living out the American dream." — Madonna "Born in the U.S.A." — Bruce Springsteen “Colored lights can hypnotize / Sparkle someone else’s eyes / Now woman, I said get away / American woman, listen what I say.” — Lenny Kravitz "His heart belongs to that sweet little beautiful, wonderful, perfect all-American girl." — Carrie Underwood "Love your country and live with pride." — Billy Ray Cyrus "Baby, you're a firework." — Katy Perry "I'm just like my country, I'm young, scrappy, and hungry." — Hamilton, the Musical “She was an American girl.” — Tom Petty “No matter what the people say / I know that we’ll never break / Cause our love was made, made in the USA / Made in the USA, yeah.” — Demi Lovato

