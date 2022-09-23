It goes without saying, but parenting comes with extreme responsibility. The laundry list of parenting duties can often leave little time for basically anything else — including personal downtime, sleep, and, in some cases, even your own health. Sound familiar, anyone? However, it’s important to remember to prioritize yourself and your health in order to not only feel your best — but also to be able to fully show up for your kids.

Here are 5 simple-but-impactful ways you can catch up on your health to ultimately benefit the whole family. Let’s get into them, shall we?

1. Invest in A Jogging Stroller

Whether walking or running is more your speed, a jogging stroller is a great way to get yourself and your little ones outside for some fresh air and exercise. Adults need 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, and a jogging stroller makes it easy to set out for 30-minute (or longer!) brisk walks or jogs several times per week to meet this goal.

2. Wear SPF Daily

You wouldn’t send your kid to camp (or really anywhere outdoors) without an embarrassing amount of sunscreen on all of their exposed areas, so why treat yourself any differently? Dermatologists recommend wearing at least a broad-spectrum SPF 30, which blocks 97 percent of the sun’s rays. Oh yeah, and friendly reminder to reapply every two hours — especially if you’re outside during peak daylight.

3. Schedule That Much-Needed Doctor’s Appointment

There will always be reasons to avoid scheduling your next doctor’s appointment — work is too busy, there are no convenient appointment times, and you feel just fine — we get it. But it’s important to remember to stay caught up on your doctor’s appointment, just the way you stay up to date on your children’s doctor’s appointments. In fact, a recent study† showed that nearly 3 in 4 moms admit they don’t always keep up with their own routine healthcare; with most prioritizing their kids’ and partners’ health. Consider this your friendly reminder to put your health at the forefront, because healthy parents equal happy kids.

4. Incorporate Strength Training Into Your Routine

Preventing osteoporosis is so important as we get older, which is why the CDC recommends at least two days a week of muscle strengthening (along with that 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise). Hiring a personal trainer, taking a strength training class at your local gym, or finding free virtual workouts online are simple ways to start incorporating strength training into your wellness routine.

5. Catch Up On Your Vaccinations

As a parent, you know how important it is to protect your little ones by getting them vaccinated. Hold yourself to the same standard by vaccinating yourself against hepatitis B: a vaccine-preventable liver infection caused by the hepatitis B virus. Your child likely received their hepatitis B vaccine at birth, but if you were born before 1991, you may be living unprotected. Now, the CDC is recommending hepatitis B vaccination for all adults 19-59*. This means, it’s time for adults to get caught up, and HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted] is here to help. Catch up to your kids by choosing HEPLISAV-B®, the only 2-dose hepatitis B vaccine for adults ages 18 and older that gets you caught up with just 2 doses in 1 month. Visit heplisavb.com to learn more and find a pharmacy near you.

