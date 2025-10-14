Every year, someone makes some declaration about how no Halloween has ever come as close to the magical warmth of a ‘90s Halloween. While I do think we have a little bit of our own rose-colored glasses on when it comes to our childhood holidays, the ‘90s really were a magical time for Halloween. And luckily, there are still tons of ‘90s Halloween traditions that still hit today. As a bonus, they seem to make the holidays a little simpler and stress-free.

Because we all know we’ve gone a little too far over the years. Social media has obviously changed how we feel about holidays — you can now find hundreds of thousands of reels every day about the latest Halloween decoration that’s a “must-have,” a long list of projects and bucket list items “every family should do,” and a billion inspiring “so simple” Halloween ideas that really just make you feel overwhelmed. If you want to truly enjoy Halloween, try some of these ‘90s Halloween traditions to rediscover the real magic of the holiday and just experience the warmth of the season with your family.

Just going trick-or-treating on Halloween night and not doing 800 other activities. Jupiterimages/The Image Bank/Getty Images I do not remember a single trunk-or-treat when I was a kid, or trick-or-treating at businesses or in local towns. While offering lots of Halloween activities is great, there’s truly nothing as magical as trick-or-treating on Halloween night. I feel like so many people try to avoid this by going to weekend festivities instead, but it’s the perfect ‘90s Halloween tradition: just one night of trick-or-treating.

Carving one pumpkin on Halloween night. Listen, we used to be a proper country. I love a carved pumpkin as much as anyone else, but these elaborate, insane designs on like 10 pumpkins a week before Halloween? They’re so much work, and they’re going to be a rotting pile of mess by the time trick-or-treaters arrive. Let’s go back to one Jack-o-lantern, carved on Halloween night, from a pumpkin you picked up at Kroger at 4:00 after school pick-up. (One per kid is probably fine, too.)

Letting your kids stay up late to sort their candy. It doesn’t matter if it’s a school night or not; never did I come in from trick-or-treating and immediately get told to put the candy up and put my jammies on. Let them sort it! Take a few pieces for yourself! Enjoy the haul!

Making Halloween decorations. Tissue ghosts hanging in your house, construction paper chains, puffy paint Jack-o-lanterns — there are so many great DIY Halloween decorations to make that are not only easy, but actually look cute and homey when you’re hanging them up.

Buying a Halloween costume off the rack. Like, the Target or Walmart rack. The cheap, garish ones with velcro fasteners and made out of shiny polyester.

Making a Halloween costume with items from everyone’s closets. So many Halloweens were spent with me looking through my closet and dress-up box an hour before trick-or-treating. One year, my mom and I took my green sweatsuit and hot-glued brown leaves to it so I could be a goblin. Get creative, save yourself some money, and make a core memory!

Let your kids choose their own costumes. And while we’re talking about Halloween costumes, do the real ‘90s thing and let your kids choose their own. Even if it’s hideous. Even if you wanted everyone to dress up as Stranger Things characters. Even if they don’t even watch Paw Patrol. Who cares? It’s Halloween. Let them choose.

Creating a bunch of “spooky” food for dinner one night. Zoryana Ivchenko/Moment/Getty Images Peeled grapes as eyeballs, Reese’s cups with pretzel sticks to make spiders, crescent rolls wrapped around hot dogs as mummies — there are so many fun, “spooky” foods to make for dinner one night, whether it’s on Halloween or just another random October night.

Watching Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween. Forget looking for a million movies on a million different platforms! If you have access to Freeform, just watch the 31 Nights of Halloween. All the favorites you’re thinking about are there, and there’s something incredibly cozy about watching it with commercials.

Making the Pillsbury Ready to Bake! cookies. Walmart Pillsbury Ready to Bake! Sugar Cookie Dough $3.86 see on walmart Whether you choose the ghost shape or the pumpkins, these Pillsbury Ready to Bake! Cookies are a classic, and they hit every single time. As much as I love a homemade cookie, nothing beats the perfection of these sugar cookies.

Using pumpkin leaf bags as decoration. Walmart Way to Celebrate Pumpkin Leaf Bag Outdoor Decorations $1.24 see on walmart You remember those classic big leaf bags that looked like pumpkins? They still make those, and it’s a great way to bag up some leaves and get some incredible homey Halloween decor up in your yard.

Reusing the same plastic pumpkin pail each year. My three girls have all used the same plastic pumpkin bucket for trick-or-treating that they had on their very first Halloween. All the big, cute, expensive trick-or-treat bags and pails are fun, yes, but I promise, you don’t need them for a magical night out on Halloween.

Or using a pillowcase for trick-or-treating. If you really want to go old school, just give your kids a pillow case and save yourself some extra money. (And no limit to how much candy you can fit in there.)

Using orange twinkle lights in rooms. Kroger Holiday Home Twinkle 100 String Lights $9.99 $4.99 see on kroger Just drape them on a bookshelf, hang them in your kitchen, put them around your headboard — orange twinkle lights give the sweetest, warmest Halloween glow and make everything feel cozy and vintage.

Watch The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror episodes. Nothing feels more ‘90s than watching the most perfect episodes of The Simpsons — the Treehouse of Horror episodes. Just watch the ones from the ‘90s, and feel all the nostalgic feels.

Play all the best spooky sounds and songs on Halloween. You know the ones. The shrieks, the creaking doors, the “whooooo” ghost sounds. You can find them anywhere, and add in some of the best Halloween songs, like “Monster Mash,” “Thriller,” and of course, The Addams Family theme song.