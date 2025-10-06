21 Halloween Costume Ideas Inspired By The Year’s Big Pop Culture Moments

2025 has been... quite the year. And friends, it’s not over. But that just means we have plenty of Halloween costume fodder for this year (and next). Yes, if you’re looking for a topical, pop culture-centered Halloween costume to represent 2025, we’ve got you covered. From Kendrick Lamar and his bootcut jeans at the Super Bowl in February to the Coldplay couple getting caught on Kiss Cam in July, a whole lot has happened — and it all makes for some really great Halloween looks.

Think of this list as inspiration. Included are some of the best and biggest moments of 2025, some spectacularly mind-boggling (like everyone being so excited about changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico), and some incredibly internet-crash worthy (hello, the future Mr. Taylor Swift). Honestly, it’s hard to pack into one list just how much 2025 has ebbed and flowed, and there have been some incredibly low lows. However, Halloween is the perfect opportunity to poke a little fun at everything and just enjoy the holiday with your friends and family. Most of the costumes on this list can also be pulled together from your own closet, or you can go thrifting to find a few key pieces. But don’t feel like you have to spend a ton to dress up as Katy Perry in space — it’s never that serious. (Much like 2025, if we’re being honest.)

So grab a few extra bags of candy for trick-or-treaters, fire up Netflix, and dive deep into our pop culture Halloween costume ideas for 2025. I’m ready for all the Saja Boys and Huntrix takes.

Kendrick & His Super Bowl Bootcut Jeans They not like us! Except for when they want to dress up on Halloween. Your favorite pair of boot cut jeans will be the star of the show here, and then just have that perfect diabolical Kendrick Lamar smile the whole entire night. Bliss.

The Hunting Wives The wigs on Netflix’s The Hunting Wives are already iconic, so grab your own and dress up like your favorite character from Maple Brook. You have a whole lot of options to choose from, plus you’ll be pretty comfy all night.

Labubu Walmart La Boo Boo Mask $29.95 see on walmart These little dolls literally took over the internet this year, so why not dress like one for Halloween? There are tons of store-bought options, including the knock-off mask above, but honestly, any kind of ears and a cozy onesie or sweatsuit will get you there. Then just draw the teeth on with some face paint!

Happy Gilmore 2 I love a comeback story, and Happy Gilmore 2 was my personal favorite of 2025. Obviously, you can dress as Happy, but between him, Bad Bunny’s turn as Oscar the Caddy, all of Happy’s kids, and characters like Hal and Shooter McGavin, there are tons of options for a fun, 2025-centered Halloween costume. (I especially love Shooter in his jammies.)

Katy Perry in Space I mean, it doesn’t get much more on theme for 2025 than Katy freaking Perry going to space on a Jeff Bezos rocket ship, right? All you need is an astronaut suit or even just a helmet and a Katy Perry-inspired costume to make this conversational costume work. Don’t forget to sing “What a Wonderful World” while trick-or-treating.

Coldplay Couple This one couldn’t be easier, so simply dress like the infamous cheating CEO of Astronomer and the cheating head of HR (black tank, blue polo, super quick to throw together), or go even harder and make a Kiss Cam frame to carry around all night. This is such a funny option for a couple's costume.

“Your English Teacher & Your Gym Teacher” A fun twist on a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce costume, I think you can either go literal and dress as a gym coach and English teacher for a subtle, deep-cut take, or dress as Taylor and Travis from their engagement announcement.

KPop Demon Hunters You knew this had to be on the list, right? Licensed Halloween costumes are selling out fast, but honestly, depending on the scene and character, you can easily pull something together at home. I’m a big fan of dressing up as Huntrix while they’re chanting, “Couch! Couch!” myself. Maybe throw a cup of ramen in your hand for an easy (and delicious) prop.

Jet2 Holiday Shein 6-Piece Flight Attendant Costume Accessories $34.40 $16.37 see on shein How many times has “Nothing beats a Jet2 Holiday” gone through your head this year? Exactly. So why not pay homage to this 2025 trend by dressing as a Jet2 flight attendant or pilot? You can simply grab this accessories kit and then wear a navy skirt and blazer, or opt for a full-on costume instead.

The Fantastic Four Dressing as The Fantastic Four for Halloween isn’t really new, but this year’s Fantastic Four movie really helps make this a topical and relevant choice again. This is perfect for a friend group, for a pregnant person (pregnant Sue is so good!), for a family with a brand new babe — so many options.

Superman & Krypto/Lois Lane OK, obviously Krypto and Lois Lane aren’t interchangeable, but if you saw the new Superman movie, you can see how both of these are great costumes. Whether you have a pet to play Krypto or a partner to join you in Superman and Lois Lane, these are super fun to put together, and everyone will definitely know who you are.

Party Supergirl Listen, I loved the new Superman movie, but I think I loved the character of half-drunk, partying Supergirl most of all. If you’ve got a pup, it makes the costume even better since they can play Krypto.

Sinners Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan, was a huge hit this year, and honestly, it’s time we had some new vampire costumes this year. The costumes are super fun to put together and may require a little thrifting and digging, but there are tons of options throughout the movie to lean on for your favorite look.

Chicago Pope Vatican Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images 2025 is the year of the new pope, and while dressing as Pope Leo XIV is obviously great, I really think dressing specifically as a Chicago pope is such a fun Halloween costume idea. I mean, how many times will we get to brag about that? So throw a Cubs hat on with your Pope robes and rosary, or maybe have a hot dog in hand to represent the Chicago connection.

Ozzy Osbourne Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Oh, Ozzy. Losing the Prince of Darkness this year was super hard, so I’m sure there will be a ton of Ozzy Osbourne tribute costumes this year. Whether you want to go full Black Sabbath or later Ozzy, there are a ton of options — and as a bonus, they all look a little spooky and perfect for Halloween. I think his glasses might be the most important part, but a bat in hand wouldn’t hurt. (IYKYK)

Dr. Robby, The Pitt Every single person who’s watched The Pitt has fallen in love with Dr. Robby, and a costume to portray him is so simple to throw together. Scrubs, a blue zip-up hoodie, sexy scowl — done. Throw a coffee cup in your hand as a prop.

The Naked Gun The Naked Gun, a legacy sequel, has been a solid hit this year, and dressing as characters played by Liam Neeson or Pamela Anderson is super simple. Throw on a suit and a police badge or big glasses, a white dress, and a beret, and you’re all set. Be sure to memorize some of the best one-liners, or grab a few props to really set the costume apart.

Jane Goodall CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images An animal activist, conservationist, scientist, and all-around solidly good human, Jane Goodall recently passed away, so dressing as her for Halloween would be the sweetest tribute. You could often find Jane in utility clothes when she was out in the field, along with a notebook and a camera, but you could also dress like older Jane Goodall, who frequently was seen in gorgeous pashminas and lots of sweet floral patterns. Above all, remember a cute chimp on your hip.

The Unknown Number Mom Listen, nothing had a chokehold on parents more this year than The Unknown Number documentary on Netflix about the high schooler who was being bullied via text message for over a year — until police discovered it was (spoiler alert!) her own mother. The woman has some deep-seated issues, but if you want a super popular pop culture icon for 2025, try dressing like Kendra Licari. Really, you only need long, straight brown hair, the ability to show off your front teeth as much as possible, and a cellphone.

Gulf of America Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images This one could be incredibly simple with a blue outfit and an American flag attached to your head, or you could use a map of the United States and turn it into a sandwich board costume. Obviously, tongue-in-cheek with this one, but beware trying this costume around a bunch of people who are MAGA or take Gulf of America too seriously.