There are so many texts to send a partner — sexy texts, what’s-for-dinner texts, funny meme texts. But there’s also the almighty apology text, and honestly, it can take a little thought to get right.

Now let’s be clear: You should always apologize in person. Do not use these apology texts for your partner as a crutch or because you’re too scared to tell them to their face. (And also, these are not the kind of apology texts for something unforgivable that you did, OK? If you cheated or spent your whole paycheck on OnlyFans instead of paying the mortgage, please go call your partner.)

These apology texts are for when your bickering might have gone a bit too long and you still feel icky about it. Maybe you were snappy this morning during the school run and want to make sure they know you aren’t upset with them. Maybe you fought over a difference of opinion and want to continue the conversation later.

Whatever the case may be, these apology texts can at least help you lay a bit of the groundwork for continuing the conversation and prioritizing communication in your relationship.

Follow-Up Apology Texts To Send Your Partner Sometimes you’ve already apologized and talked it out, but those feelings are still lingering. Whether you’re off to work or running an errand or home alone, these texts can act as an extra salve for your partner. You want them to know you’re still bothered by what happened and that you still feel remorse. You want them to know your apology was sincere, but you wish you could do more at this moment. Hey, I really am sorry about what happened.

I can’t stop thinking about our fight and just really want to reiterate how sorry I am.

I hate that you’re feeling sad right now.

I just want to apologize again. I don’t like how I acted.

How are you feeling? I want to make this better.

Are you OK? Do you want to keep talking this out?

I’m still feeling really unsettled by what happened earlier, and just want to tell you again how sorry I am.

Next time, I promise to do better. I’m sorry.

I’m trying to figure out why I acted like that this morning. Just want to tell you again that I’m sorry.

It wasn’t your fault that I was grouchy. I really am sorry.

Apology Texts To Send Your Partner If You Want To Talk More Later Depending on how you and your partner usually settle arguments, you may find yourself wishing you could talk a little more about whatever happened — even after apologies have been said. These texts make it a little less “scary” sounding (like the dreaded “we need to talk” text), but are also firm in what you need: more communication. If you have the bandwidth, can we talk about this some more later?

I truly am sorry, and if you’re up for it, I’d like to talk more about this.

I know we apologized to each other already, but I’d love to talk a little more after we get the kids in bed.

I’m glad we were able to talk about this a little bit and apologize. Do you mind if we continue the conversation later?

I feel really awful about our fight.

I know we apologized, but can I try to make it up to you later?