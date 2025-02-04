Social media has become a bit of an ~issue~ for many of us, but it's been hard to just quit cold turkey. For one thing, social media is fun on its best days, and for another, it's a pretty easy way to stay in touch with family and friends — especially when it comes to events and invites. Some of us are still clinging to Facebook so that we don't miss the neighborhood potlucks or the cousins' birthday parties, but thanks to Apple, you might finally be able to cut that last tether to the Metaverse.

Today, Apple launched a brand new app called Apple Invites — and yes, it's exactly what it sounds like. Using the app, you can create custom invitations and easily share them, along with RSVP functions, shared albums for invitees and the host to upload photos, and even add in your Apple Music playlists. (Guests can access the playlist, too, so you can get them absolutely hyped.) Integrations with Apple Maps and weather will also sync into the invite so guests (and you!) can see what the weather is like and get directions to the party.

And don't worry: Android users and those without any kind of mobile device can be invited. Apple Invites is also available online through icloud.com/invites, and you can access all the same features on the web as you can through the app.

I don't get super excited about a lot of apps or technology, but Apple Invites is an actual dream. So many of my own parties — whether for my kids' birthdays or just for fun — have been done through other third-party websites and require logins, transferring information, and general chaos. Having it all right there in my phone (where I'm already fielding texts and calls reminding people of parties, what to bring, what time to show up) is genius.

I mean, seriously, not having to keep going back and forth from my contacts list and a website to make sure everyone gets a party text is pretty great.

If you're into creating your own custom invites, you can do that through Apple Invites, but you can also choose from templates and a collection of images for different occasions. (Or use your own photos from your photo library.)

So many times, I have people's phone numbers, but I'm not friends with them on Facebook. Or I send evites via email and hear that nobody ever checks their email. Apple Invites simplifies the whole process, and from family members to the parents of my kids' besties to neighbors, I always have a phone number to send an invite. Since I'm often checking my logins on other websites, or refreshing my email a million times, only to then text people asking for their RSVP, having it all in one place sounds amazing.

Basically, Apple Invites is your chance to finally ditch Facebook (if you're using it for all of your invites and events). And anything that makes life a little simpler — and a little better for my well-being — is a win.