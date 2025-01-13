11 Potluck Dinner Party Recipes, Because Eating Out Is Too Freakin’ Pricey

Potlucks are not just for little old church ladies anymore. As the prices of fancy dinners out at restaurants go up (and up and up), we think potluck dinner parties are going to become the new way to meet up with friends for delicious bites and yap sessions. These potluck dinner recipes are easy to prep in bulk if you’re attending a large gathering, or to make in a small batch if it’s just you and a couple of the girls meeting up later.

Yes, it’s super fun to get dressed up for a change and meet your friends for dinner and drinks at a new restaurant, maybe order some oysters and bubbles for the table, you know — the whole shebang. But if those outings cost less, it’d be easier to see our friends even more. When one person or couple hosts a potluck, you get to simulate the whole eating out experience with wine and courses and the works, but for much, much less. Bonus points: When it’s cold AF outside, there’s nothing better than having your friends over to your place and debriefing about your weeks after dinner on the couch, blankets everywhere, wine in hand. Are you on board yet? Good. These potluck dinner recipes will be perfect for your first potluck-and-yap.

01 Mexican Street Corn Deviled Eggs Averie Cooks A dinner party without fun appetizers is no party at all. Averie Cooks’ Mexican street corn version of the classic deviled egg would pair so well with a Mexican food potluck dinner party night. They’re topped with roasted corn, red onion, a little jalapeño, fresh cilantro, and a dash of chili powder for some heat. Sprinkle on some queso fresco and serve.

02 Panzanella Foodie Crush Panzanella is often overlooked for a Caesar or other kind of salad, but it deserves its day in the spotlight. Look how beautiful it is! Foodie Crush’s recipe marries fresh tomatoes and cucumbers with slivers of red onion, bread, capers, and a simple yet delicious vinaigrette.

03 Creamy Spinach & Mushroom Lasagna Damn Delicious The host is usually in charge of the entree, and if you want something you can make ahead so you have all day before the party to get your place ready, try Damn Delicious’ veggie lasagna recipe. It’s super cheesy, creamy, and flavorful, and something both your meat-eating and vegetarian friends will gobble up. You can prep it ahead of time and leave it in the fridge overnight, then just pop it in the oven before everyone arrives.

04 Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili Damn Delicious Having friends over on a chilly evening? White chicken chili, like this one from Damn Delicious, is so easy to make (bless a good slow cooker recipe). Set out all the toppings — sour cream, avocados, fresh cilantro, corn chips — in a fun little condiment bar and let your guests top their bowl as they wish.

05 Southwest Quinoa Stuffed Bell Peppers Dude That Cookz Stuffed peppers are the kind of thing you might not go to the trouble to make for yourself, but they are delicious, nutritious, and filling. The fact that they’re easy to transport and pop on a bunch of different plates kind of makes them the perfect potluck party food. This recipe from Dude That Cookz is super flavorful and, again, vegetarian-friendly.

06 Loaded Smashed Potatoes Damn Delicious On to the sides: If someone brought these loaded smashed potatoes from Damn Delicious to a potluck party, I’d be so impressed. Again, they’re not difficult to make, but a little more time-consuming than your average potato side. Customize the toppings as you wish but trust that these will fly off the platter.

07 Maple Roasted Brussel Sprouts Simply LaKita There’s something about a really good Brussels sprout side that just can’t be beat. Simply LaKita’s maple roasted sprouts boast a little bit of sweetness to counter the crunchy, salty bacon bits. With only about 15 minutes of prep time before roasting for a bit, you can show up with a truly delicious side everyone will want the recipe for.

08 White Cheddar Mac & Cheese Simply LaKita While we’re thinking about crowd-pleasing sides, Simply LaKita’s white cheddar mac and cheese is absolutely part of that category. It’s rich and creamy, and it’s the perfect base to add veggies or meat to if you so choose. But honestly, it looks pretty perfect all by itself.

09 Tortellini Caprese Salad Averie Cooks Want to serve something cold? Pasta salad never disappoints — at least not when it’s a tortellini salad, like this Caprese-style one from Averie Cooks. It’s incredibly easy to make, and just as easy to eat, honestly. Who doesn’t want to nosh on cheesy pasta, mozzarella, basil, and tomatoes?

10 Jalapeño Cheddar Cornbread Muffins Dude That Cookz Need a good bread on the side? These jalapeño cheddar cornbread muffins from Dude That Cookz are tender, moist, and packed with flavor. They’d go so well with chili, curry dishes, or anything where you need to soak up some sauce at the end of the meal.

11 Sheet Pan Pie Princess Pinky Girl Want to make a memorable dessert for a big group? Sheet pan pie, like this one from Princess Pinky Girl, will do the trick quite nicely. This recipe features an easy blueberry filling, but you can pick any kind you want, or split the pan into threes and do a variety pie.

Whether you’re hosting or attending as a guest, a potluck dinner party is a super fun place to try recipes you want to make, but just aren’t going to squeeze into a busy weeknight.