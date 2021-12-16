50+ Relatable Aquarius Quotes For Water Bearers To Read

Oh, Aquarians. You intense, aloof intellectuals. There’s something very mysterious about this air sign, but a quick read-through of Aquarius quotes can give you all kinds of insight into the “water bearers” of your life. Ruled by the planet Uranus, the planet of innovation and revolution, Aquarians are the rebels of the zodiac. Got an Aquarian kid? Then we probably don’t have to tell you that twice. But, listen, Aquarians may be tricky, but they’re also some of the coolest, most charming people you can have in your life. Born trailblazers and big visionaries, they are often passionate about building a new world that changes humanity for the better. Think Rosa Parks, Thomas Edison, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Oprah Winfrey — they’re all Aquarians!

Not surprisingly, Aquarians like to break the rules and shake things up a bit. They’re not afraid to go after what they truly want, especially if it means they’re doing things they want to do in the way they want to do them. Social and innately curious, Aquarians are fascinating conversationalists and even better problem-solvers. Because they lead mostly with logic and intellect, they’re able to remove their emotions from a heated situation. While they’re often accused of being a little cool and detached, don’t let their lone wolf act fool you. When Aquarians love, they love hard and love deeply. As symbolized by the water bearer, which brings water to the parched masses, the sign of Aquarius genuinely cares for the well-being of others. And that’s why we love the sign Aquarius!

If you’re looking to learn more about this freedom-loving sign, want to feel inspired by their maverick ways, or need a little help figuring out how to parent an Aquarian, you’ll definitely feel ready to take on the world (or your strong-willed toddler) with these Aquarius quotes. All of which are about Aquarius, by an Aquarius, or both.

Quotes By Famous Aquarians That Embody the Sign

“When there is no struggle, there is no strength.” — Oprah Winfrey “What breaks my heart is suffering of any kind. Too often, our world is divisive and cruel where it needs to be uniting and loving.” — Alicia Keys “Aquarians are walking contradictions. Owing to the way they process things sometimes they don’t realize if something is wrong.” — Imelda Green “You can undo a lot of things. If you’re not happy, you can become happy. Happiness is a choice. That’s the thing I really feel.” — Jennifer Aniston “I would like to be remembered as a person who wanted to be free…so other people would also be free.” — Rosa Parks “Be original; don’t be scared of being bold.” — Ed Sheeran “I always felt like my value was much more in my intellect than it was in my appearance.” — Kerry Washington “Your worth consists in what you are and not in what you have.” — Thomas Edison “Remember, remember always, that all of us, and you and I especially, are descended from immigrants and revolutionists.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt “I think being different, going against the grain of society, is the greatest thing in the world.” — Elijah Wood “As an Aquarius, I have many thoughts, so I hope you don’t mind that I go off on a little tangent right now.” — Ashley Flores “I’m an Aquarius, so I want to improve mankind.” — Melvin Bradley “The biggest adventure you can ever take is to live the life of your dreams.” — Oprah Winfrey “The best part about being alone is that you don’t really have to answer to anybody.” — Justin Timberlake “One of the hallmarks of the sign of Aquarius is the campaign for justice. Everybody is my brother. Justice is very important to me.” — Morgan Fairchild “But I don’t want to be compared to anyone, I like to impose my own style of play and do the best for myself and for the club here.” — Cristiano Ronaldo “I am the kind of person that wants to get up in front of crowds of strangers and perform monologues. To each their own.” — Stephanie Beatriz Depict yourself as adequately as you want to be seen.” — Chloë Grace Moretz “Honesty, like my mama always says, is always the best policy.” — Kelly Rowland “You borrow from the greats, and you make your own path without losing the core of who you are.” — Michael B. Jordan “People often ask me why don’t you have a girlfriend. Then I smile and say: I have thousands. Some just haven’t met me yet.” — Harry Styles “I dress for myself because when I feel good, it doesn’t matter what other people say. I think it’s all about confidence and the way you carry yourself that draws people to you.” — Emma Roberts “Vulnerability is the essence of romance. It’s the art of being uncalculated, the willingness to look foolish, the courage to say, ‘This is me, and I’m interested in you enough to show you my flaws with the hope that you may embrace me for all that I am but, more importantly, all that I am not.'” — Ashton Kutcher “If you’re trying to achieve, there will be roadblocks. I’ve had them; everybody has had them. But obstacles don’t have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don’t turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it, or work around it.” — Michael Jordan

Aquarius Quotes About Aquarians

“Aquarians also have a tendency to get into unusual situations and take up with oddball individuals.” — Joanna Martine Woolfolk “I’m a man that’s unique to the world. That’s the kind of star I was born under — on the cusp of Capricorn and Aquarius.” — Jose James “The Aquarian water bearer likes everybody. Everyone is his friend.” — Linda Goodman “There needs to be a high degree of mutual respect and natural chemistry for an Aquarian to want to make a new friendship.” — Susan Taylor “Lots of people like rainbows. Children make wishes on them, artists paint them, dreamers chase them, but the Aquarian is ahead of everybody. He lives on one.” — Linda Goodman “That’s not how Aquarians operate. They don’t do things steadily, they are running about one day then comatose the next.” — Mary English “The Aquarian fights best with his hat. He puts it on and he leaves. His truth-respecting mind, however, won’t budge an inch when he has a firm conviction, despite his distaste for unpleasant confrontations.” — Linda Goodman “Aquarians are sort of unorthodox, original people — sort of wack, witty mad-caps who refuse to follow the crowd and go their own way.” — Joanna Martine Woolfolk “Almost every Aquarius is a rebel. Give them a guide and they won’t follow it. Tell them there’s a dress code and they’ll show up wearing nothing at all.” — Alex Dimitrov and Dorothea Lasky “An adult Aquarius is unique, people-oriented, and diverse in their way of thinking and behaving in the world.” — Taylor Moon “Aquarians are unique, fascinating, and independent. They are born humanitarians and want to be everyone’s best friend. Blessed with original insights, they are progressive in thought and spirit, opening new doors for us all.” — Christine Rakela “To win an Aquarian’s trust, don’t try to reign in their quirks or keep them from flying their freak flag high. Aquarius thrives on shock value.” — Aliza Kelly “One thing is for sure; life with an Aquarian will never be dull.” — Geraldine Rose, ‎Cassandra Wilcox “You independent Aquarius are always thinking up novel ways to get ahead.” — John Mesina “These water bearers can become so focused on implementing widespread reform that they neglect their family and friends, gaining a reputation for being aloof and distant in relationships.” — Aliza Kelly “An Aquarius isn’t a rebel with a cause; they are the cause.” — Jake Register “The water bearer loves, loves, loves its freedom, but eventually when freedom is the only goal, it can get a little limiting.” — John Marchesella “In a love affair, Aquarius is generous and tolerant, the kind who never tries to encroach on your rights or to give orders.” — Joanna Martine Woolfolk “Aquarians are the most loyal creatures that you’ll ever meet; they are very big on loyalty.” — Imelda Green “Above all else, Aquarians value their independence. Alone time is absolutely essential for this sign and they will def revolt if they don’t have enough space.” — Aliza Kelly “This is the dawning of the age of Aquarius.” — The 5th Dimension, “The Age Of Aquarius” “As mentioned, they sometimes have difficulty allowing people, but when that deep connection is made, nothing will break it.” — Susan Taylor “The Air element enhances intellect, analysis, judgment, and innovation. Aquarius is a thinking sign, curious about everything. You’re quick, literate, and inventive.” — Mary Valby “Aquarians often value friendship higher than love. Even if a romance goes sour, they will still try to maintain a friendship.” — Therrie Rosenvald “Aquarians are friendly, yet detached, they have warmth, yet they seem distant. Although appearing cold or aloof, they are not really indifferent to others.” — Saket Shah “Aquarians must guard against being too set in their opinions, and in the end, egotistic, stubborn, and boastful.” — Unknown “An Aquarian will be a genius if he will not cross the line separating it from eccentricity. His personality will be the perfect symbol of an odd mix of frostiness, realism, and unconventional volatility.” — Shanker Adawal “No wonder everyone confides their smallest troubles and deepest desires to them, knowing that an Aquarian will never judge and will always understand.” — Saket Shah “An Aquarian will never deceive the friends even if they betray him/her.” — Ambika Prasad Parashar “Whatever position you take, an Aquarian will likely take the opposite view.” — Llewellyn Publications "But I learned that there's a certain character that can be built from embarrassing yourself endlessly. If you can sit happy with embarrassment, there's not much else that can really get to ya." — Christian Bale "I'm a very positive person, but this whole concept of having to always be nice, always smiling, always happy, that's not real. It was like I was wearing a mask. I was becoming this perfectly chiseled sculpture, and that was bad. That took a long time to understand." — Alicia Keys