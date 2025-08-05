There are so many things about society's beauty standards that have changed since I was a tween, and as a mom raising three daughters, I'm incredibly grateful. My oldest is 11, and instead of thinking about all the things she needs to slather on her face to change her appearance, the vibe is much more about taking care of yourself, building confidence, and learning healthy habits now to carry their precious, perfect skin into adulthood.

But with that comes a whole slew of product recommendations. And when it was time to buy my daughter deodorant and face wash, I was extremely overwhelmed. Now, it feels like a major parenting fail to buy your kid just a tube of Secret or Dove deodorant, or let them use the same face wash you've been using for 10 years, because so many products are labeled with a big "TEEN" graphic across the top — and they're usually a lot more expensive. From teen deodorants and moisturizers to teen period products and even teen body wash, it's easy to feel like you're doing your child a disservice by purchasing them the normal, everyday hygiene products. But how much of these teen products are really necessary for kids?

Spoiler alert: not many.

Do teens need special skincare?

When it comes to skincare, teens and tweens have really become a huge focus group for brands. Thanks to social media, brands are going viral for being “clean” products that teens and tweens are using in their GRWM videos or receiving in their stockings for Christmas, but just because it says it’s meant for teens doesn’t mean it’s any better than the stuff you were planning on buying them. And honestly, in some ways it may be worse.

“Most tween skincare products are more hype than help,” says biochemist The Beauty Lab founder Dr. Mollie Kelly Tufman. She says that a lot of the formulas designed to be for teens include things teens don’t need, “like artificial dyes, strong surfactants, or essential oils that can irritate a thinner, more reactive barrier.” She says that, as a biochemist, she can see there’s nothing “magic” in the teen or tween skincare formulations that make them better. “But as a mom, I can see how these products make kids feel grown-up, cool, and like they’re part of a trend, but it’s usually just hype in a cute tube that can cause irritation, especially if overused, which many tweens end up doing. If your kid needs actual skincare, skip the glittery gels and stick with fragrance-free basics that actually support the skin barrier.”

That’s not to say you can’t find a teen product that does the job and is clean, says Dr. Maya Thosani, a double-board certified dermatologist in Scottsdale. She says there are a lot of good-quality product lines made with simple, non-irritating, fragrance-free ingredients that do their job. But the danger, she says, lies in the heavy marketing at beauty brand stores like Sephora and Ulta. In these stores, Thosani says the skincare aimed at teens and tweens involves multiple steps that are “unnecessary and can actually harm the skin barrier.”

Can teens and tweens just use “regular” face cleansers?

Absolutely. In fact, Tufman says that some of the more gentle adult cleansers are often way better for tweens than whatever’s been marketed to them. “Most tween cleansers are just basic cleansing agents with added fragrance, colorants, or ‘fun’ ingredients like glitter or fruit extracts. The adult cleansers marketed as gentle, fragrance-free, or designed for sensitive skin are often way better for tweens.”

“Products marketed to teens will likely be higher priced and have more colorful packaging to create desire,” Thosani says. She admits that kids are probably more likely to use products if they have a cute, colorful, three-step routine or something gimmicky. But like Tufman, she says that teens and tweens need to keep a “simple skincare regimen for healthy skin and to protect the skin barrier.”

What about tween-focused acne products?

Amidst all of the pretty packaging, I’ve noticed a lot of three-step routines with one of the steps including “treatment” for acne and pimples. But is that necessary to start? Tufman says that if a few breakouts happen or pop up, it’s OK to introduce a “gentle treatment, like 0.5-1% salicyclic acid,” but anything stronger than that is usually doing “more harm than good at this age.”

Tufman says tween skin has a thinner barrier and is more permeable than adult skin, which makes it more prone to irritation and slower to recover. “Overloading it with exfoliating acids, benzoyl peroxide, or harsh cleaners can disrupt the microbiome, damage the barrier, and trigger long-term sensitivity. In other words, using ‘preventative’ acne products before there’s even acne can backfire and actually make skin more reactive down the line.”

Is deodorant marketed for teens safer than regular deodorant?

“In most cases, the ‘teen’ label is just marketing dressed up in bubble letters and pastels,” says Tufman. “From a formulation standpoint, there’s nothing inherently magical, or necessary, about a deodorant labeled for teens.” She says what matters is how your child’s skin reacts to the ingredients. “Some kids do better with aluminum-free formulas. Others might need to avoid baking soda, which can be irritating even to adult skin. And sensitive skin? Needs fragrance-free, no matter the age group.”

But if your tween isn’t experiencing any irritation, a gentle, regular deodorant is totally fine. “If they are, go for a sensitive-skin formula, regardless of whether it has the word ‘teen’ on the front.”

Bottom line: Not all teen products are gimmicks, but not all products labeled “teen” are safer or better for your child to use. Check ingredient lists, be mindful of what irritates your child’s skin, and adjust. And, honestly, at this age, all the experts agree: Skincare should be simple.

“At this age, the skin is still developing,” says Tufman. “The outermost layer is thinner and more permeable than adult skin, which means ingredients absorb more easily and can irritate more quickly. Even so-called ‘natural’ ingredients, like tea tree oil or citrus extracts, can be too harsh. Tween skin doesn’t need detoxing, resurfacing, or exfoliating every night. If anything, it needs support like hydration, barrier protection, gentle cleansing, and SPF.”