Tweens Are Posting Their Makeup And Skincare Routines And A Dermatologist Has Thoughts

When I was 11 years old, I was asking my parents for Barbies for Christmas. Maybe I was a late bloomer or maybe it was a sign of the times, but I was still playing with toys at the age that most kids now-a-days are adding Drunk Elephant skincare and $100 sweatpants to their holiday wish lists.

Social media, influencer culture, and the constant inundation of consumerism have definitely plays its part when it comes to this “growing up too fast” mentality, but seriously, why are so many young kids, like 11-year-old Penelope Disick, daughter of Kourtney Kardashian, washing their face with expensive cleaners and using anti-aging serums?

One of Penelope’s TikToks is going viral after a mom, dermatologist, teen skincare expert weighed in on the idea behind tweens having skincare routines.

The doctor duetted a video of Penelope using several skincare and makeup products on TikTok, Dr. Brooke Jeffy expressed her concern.

“I just died a little. Why does this adorable 11-year-old need makeup and a skincare routine which is more complicated than mine?” she asked.

In her caption on the video, she expressed concern over the sensitivity of “tween skin,” noting that anything done to the skin should be gentle.

“Tween skin deserves gentle care, not a pricey, extensive skincare routine! As a mom and derm, I’m here to spill the tea: harsh chemicals aren’t meant for those in-between years. Drunk Elephant products may be fine adult skin but for kiddos, it is definitely not! This skincare line is packed with potent ingredients meant for adults, not young skin,” she wrote.

Her comment section ranged from parents defending tween makeup and skincare to others thanking Dr. Jeffy for calling out these kids doing way too much too young.

“Why is makeup always a bad thing? 😭 makeup is supposed to be for fun!” one parent noted.

Another echoed, “I was the same way at her age! Full skin care routine and makeup routine. She’ll be fine!! It’s just expression and fun!”

“I don’t know. I’m just psyched everyone is starting sunscreen younger,” one user noted.

Another said, “Thank you! My daughter is 11 and has beautiful skin and she only uses a sensitive moisturizer. No need for all of that at such a young age 🤦‍♀️”

One user noted, “@Drunk Elephant has posted several times they only have a couple of products that are okay for young skin.”

On the Drunk Elephant FAQ page, the brand notes that their skincare is safe for all ages. However, they obviously encourage parents to use common sense.

“Yes, but of course use common sense. We recommend patch testing when using Umbra on small children, and as a general rule, acids are intended for those 13 years and older,” the site reads.

One user commented, “My niece is 12 and wants all skin care for Christmas 😫”

The OP replied, “Skincare is great for tweens! Just make sure it’s age appropriate.”

After much debate in her comment section, Dr. Jeffy made a follow-up video, detailing her opinions on young people and skincare.

“Hi guys, so I think a lot of you missed the point of this video. I certainly don't have a problem with young girls experimenting with makeup to express themselves, maybe playing with mom's makeup, or even wearing a little bit of makeup on a daily basis,” she begins.

She then explains that it’s not the practice of a skincare routine that worries her, but rather, the types of products being used on young skin that may be too harsh and actually counterproductive to a kid’s goal when it comes to using these kinds of products.

Dr. Jeffy goes on, “But what I was pointing out is that she has a very complicated makeup routine, and that just concerns me in terms of what I wish a young girl this age was more focused on. But really the point of the video was that the Drunk Elephant skincare products she's using are too aggressive as basic skincare for her needs.”

Dr. Geeta Yadav, board-certified dermatologist and founder of FACET Dermatology, told Scary Mommy that skincare can begin for kids as young as five years old.

Yadav says that, “kids around five or so can understand that if their face is dirty, it should be cleaned. They can also understand that if their lips are chapped or if their knees are dry, lip balm and moisturizer can help. Kids understand a lot more than we give them credit for.”