The Average Cost Of A Child's Birthday Is Now Over $300

Whether you’re a parent who loves hosting birthday parties (raises hand) or hates it (frankly, most people I know), there are a few things you’re going to need to make it a success: space, a sweet treat, and the understanding that this is an expense you need to plan for in your budget. Of course, the cost of a birthday party can vary wildly, from the cost of a cake and a pizza to an ensemble of acrobats, a programmed drone display, and eight-tiered confections from a celebrity bakery. But what does the average child’s birthday party cost? According to a new survey from the Everyday Health Group for What To Expect, on average, parents spend $314 on their child's birthday party.

The survey was conducted this April and comprised more than 400 women with children 5 and younger. While the average cost clocked in at about $300 for a(n average), 20% of women surveyed reported spending more than $500. Generally, parents reported parties getting more expensive the older the child got. These figures did not include gifts for the birthday kid.

But it’s not all bad news for your wallet. About 14% reported spending under $100 for all party accoutrement. That might be because most parties only included about nine guests and a third invited fewer than five. So, no, you don’t have to invite the whole class. In fact, only 14% of respondents invited more than 16 children.

Though, apparently, getting those guests to RSVP was the second most stressful aspect of having a birthday party according to parents. The first most? Cleanup. Because as we all know, even one child can make a party-sized messed, especially when they’re hyped up on adrenaline and sugar.

Obviously, this is a subject that will vary on a lot of factors. The survey didn’t delve into geography but it isn’t hard to guess that a party in New York City is going to cost parents more than one in rural Iowa. And, of course, the type of party you have is going to affect cost as well and that’s entirely up to you. If you want to drop a few grand on 30 kids at a rented venue with caterers, a custom balloon arch, pony rides, and luxe goodie bags that’s fine! If you want to order pizza at your local grocery store, bake a box cake, and just let kids run around the local playground for two hours, that’s equally fine! The best party is one you enjoy throwing and don’t feel pressured to put on. Because, trust us, your kid is going to have a blast either way.