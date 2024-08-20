Back To School Fashions Under $100 You & Your Kids Will Love

The back to school season is upon us (so long, sweet summer!), which means that it’s time to get the family back to regularly scheduled programming: think bedtime routines, endless weekend activities and, yes, homework. While some of America is back at it already, the rest of us are eking out the last few weeks of summer. With that, though, comes shopping for school supplies (the cost of which is out of control) and new clothes and backpacks (it might make sense for you to have a back to school budget talk with your kids).

That’s why BDG’s SVP of Fashion, Tiffany Reid, appeared on The Today Show on Friday to discuss back to school fashion trends on a budget along with some adorable kiddos.

Here are six of our favorite looks from set.

There’s nothing more classic than a school skirt. But it’s been given a modern, sporty twist with Sadie’s track jacket and accessories.

Hoodie: YPB Neoknit Active Full-Zip Hoodie - $37.46; Jacket: CONTRASTING JACKET - $32.90; Skirt: Girls' uniform pleated skirt - $49.50; Socks: Girls' 3pk Bobby Socks - Cat & Jack - $4.99; Shoes: Kids' VL Court 3.0 Sneaker Little/Big Kid - $45.98; Backpack: Kids Recycled Colorblock Logo Backpack - $23

Everyone has something denim in their closet. It’s easy to wear, stands up to loads of wears and is versatile. Tyson’s denim look is paired with a brown jacket that amps up the fall vibes.

T-shirt: Kids' short-sleeve garment-dyed henley - $24.50; Shirt: Short-sleeve henley in slub cotton - $47.99; Jacket: Textured Trucker Jacket - $49.99; Pants: Men's 505™ Regular Fit Non-Stretch Jeans - $39.99; Shoes: Mix No. 6 Elgen Sneaker - Light Grey - $49.99; Backpack: Herschel Classic Back Pack - $55

Plaid is such a staple of back to school attire. Sandy (left) is in a classic plaid shirt but it looks cooler — and therefore more kid-friendly — by being layered with a hoodie. It’s versatility at its best.

Sandy (left):

Hoodie: Gender-Neutral Pullover Hoodie for Kids - $15; Shirt: Soft-Brushed Flannel Pocket Shirt for Boys - $22.39; Pants: Big Boys Uniform 5 Pocket Twill Pant - $21; Shoes: Little Kids Court Legacy Adjustable Strap Closure Casual Sneakers- $40.99; Backpack: Dickies Essential Backpack- $34.99

And Monty (right) is wearing bright, bold colors, which really let kids have fun with their personal style.

Monty (right):

Shirt: Cosy Rugby Shirt - $49; Pants: Toddler & Little Boys Hyperloop Cargo Pants - $19.99; Shoes: Epic Threads : Little & Big Boys Carter Corded Shoes - $29.70; Backpack: Dickies Essential Backpack- $34.99

Jace is wearing a sporty look, one many of our kids will no doubt be wearing this school year. It’s cozy but also looks put together.

Hoodie: Kids Varsity Hoodie - $35; Tank top: Big Boys 23 Jersey Sleeveless Tank Top - $58; Pants: RELAXED CARGO JOGGER PANTS BIG BOYS 8-20 - $40; Shoes: Nike MD Valiant Sneaker - Kids'-$48.75; Backpack:Kids Air School Backpack and Pencil Case- $24.99

Layla is wearing a tunnel dress from Forever 21, which can be worn year-round and styled in numerous ways as the weather gets colder then warmer.

Dress: Denim Button-Front Mini Dress - $34.99; Cardigan: Shaker-Stitch Cardigan - $44.99; Bag: BDG Washed Denim Tote Bag - $29; Socks: Three Pack Cable Knit Crew Socks - $42; Shoes: G.H.BASS Women's Chain Lug Platform Loafer Flats - $36.96

Photos by Dylan Golden & Jackie Ladner

Watch the full segment here and a behind-the-scenes look below.