My Nana was not a good cook. Not really. Her food was always basic. Good, but basic. I know this now that I am grown and trying to figure out if I’m a good cook myself. She was Irish and had about 12 things she knew how to cook and they were basically all holiday menu-specific. She could do up a roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy. A bag of coleslaw with a bottle of creamy dressing tossed in. She bought those little grocery store dinner rolls and popped them in the oven to warm as my Grandpa carved the turkey, his only chance to shine in the winter season as the barbeque was no longer an option.

Her baking though, now that was good. A bit better than good by ‘80s standards since the Great British Baking Show didn’t exist. She made excellent sticky buns and little donuts she shook in paper bags of cinnamon and sugar while they were piping hot. She baked birthday cakes for all of the grandchildren, chocolate and peanut butter, or strawberry cream, or white cake with jam in the middle.

Most of all, she baked raisin bread. Loaf after loaf of raisin bread for everyone she knew. We’ve never found the recipe in the two decades that she has been gone, and it is the thing her whole family misses the most. The dark, molasses smell of it. A nod to her Nova Scotian heritage. Sturdy enough to toast if you cut your morning slab extra thick. Sturdy enough for a great big smear of peanut butter too. A singular flavor I will miss forever.

Her raisin bread and cinnamon buns and chocolate cakes were not the things that drew us all to her kitchen. Her turkey wasn’t even really moist enough to have us all clamoring for late night sandwiches, and yet there we stood. Every year. Daughters and sons, grandchildren, friends. Some of us in pajamas, others in track pants to accommodate our food babies. My quiet Grandpa hovering around the periphery, hoping someone would make him a plate of food. We came for the sandwich but mostly we came for her. My Nana. A short, bossy, contrary matriarch who made messes, made toast with marmalade on cold mornings, made cup after cup of tea left too long on the stove.

She made me want to be just like her. To call my loves back to my own kitchen. To make people feel welcome and loved and relaxed and just seen, all the time she was seeing us out of the corner of her eye. “What’s wrong?” she’d ask me as she was kneading cinnamon-scented dough for her raisin bread, all casual and relaxed as a viper ready to strike. She knew, she always knew, we came to her kitchen to pray at her feet. To talk out a breakup or a new love or a money problem over plates of eggs fried too hard, bread toasted too long. Almost always with a toddler sitting at her feet, a baby on her hip. A smile on her face.

Her technique in the kitchen was really more of a siren song. She chose her smells wisely, I think. She favoured cinnamon over chocolate. Rosemary over garlic. Warm hug smells. Luring us in for a gossip, her favorite appetizer for any meal. Did you hear? Guess who’s dating? You didn’t hear this from me… A buffet of talking and food, of mess and chaos.

It has been 20 years since she died. I am as old as she was when I was a little girl, our golden hour together. And yet, she looms as large now in my holiday kitchen as she did when I was a girl.

It is her voice I hear when I call out to my own sons, “Who’s hungry?” and make us all a big pot of chili to eat while we watch The Lord of the Rings for the hundredth time in the dark quiet of our living room. Or a great stack of buttermilk pancakes to be eaten with overly crisp bacon and real maple syrup, all of us sleepy at our table.

It was even her voice I heard in my oldest son when he told me he would like to take over Christmas morning breakfast. I sat in the kitchen, a cup of tea at my elbow, as he and his brothers made eggs benedict for all of us. One making artful pour over coffee, another seasoning hashbrowns, still another carefully poaching eggs and adding lemon to his homemade bechamel.

The food has improved, but the heart of it stays the same. We come back to this kitchen that is not her kitchen but also is her kitchen.

Our golden hour continues.

Jen McGuire is a contributing writer for Romper and Scary Mommy. She lives in Canada with four boys and teaches life writing workshops where someone cries in every class. When she is not traveling as often as possible, she’s trying to organize pie parties and outdoor karaoke with her neighbors. She will sing Cher’s “If I Could Turn Back Time” at least once, but she’s open to requests.