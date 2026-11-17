Now, I’m not saying I’m in my Julia Child era by any means. But I do dabble with scratch-made pasta sauce and homemade spicy beef noodles. That said, when it comes to lazy nights at home or feeding a crowd, I’m never opposed to taking a few shortcuts... especially when they save me both time and money.

As someone who exclusively grocery shops at Trader Joe’s, I’ve tried just about every side dish in the book. Whether you’re finalizing your Taco Tuesday menu or looking for a few last-minute additions to your holiday feast, TJ’s has plenty of options to please everyone at the table, even the picky little eaters. Better yet, some of these can pull double duty at both breakfast and dinner.

And to sweeten the deal, all these side dishes from Trader Joe’s make multiple servings for less than $6. Now that’s something worth adding to your cart.

Roasted Potatoes with Peppers & Onions

Trader Joe's

Breakfast called, it wants an upgrade. This roasted potato, pepper, and onion medley brings a little room-service flair to your morning, with barely more effort than a few tosses in the pan. Serve it alongside steak and eggs, ideally over easy or poached — but it’s your breaky, your rules.

(Tip: It also makes a pretty delicious dinner side with bratwurst or pork chops. Turns out, it’s got range.)

Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts

Trader Joe's

Looking for a dinner party side that would even wow the socks off Ina Garten? These kung pao Brussels sprouts are just the ticket. Tossed in a sweet-meets-spicy sauce of hoisin, soy, brown sugar, ginger, garlic, and chili peppers, they're packed with flavor and ready to hit the table in just three minutes. Yes, three. Thank you, microwave!

Creamy Corn

Trader Joe's

New to the TJ’s freezer aisle is this cook-and-serve creamy corn concoction. Sweet corn gets the royal treatment in a rich, velvety sauce made with milk, cream, butter, cheddar cheese, and shallots. Not too shabby for just $4.

Mediterranean Style Orzo Pasta Salad

Trader Joe's

When chips won’t do, grab a fork and TJ’s Mediterranean orzo pasta salad to pair with your sandwich. The mini pasta salad features orzo, crumbled feta cheese, chopped red onion, purple olives, and sun-dried tomatoes.

Vanilla Bean Whipped Sweet Potatoes

Trader Joe's

These vanilla bean whipped sweet potatoes aren’t your mother’s sweet potatoes. Sure, they’ve got the usual suspects (nutmeg and brown sugar), but the real star of the show is vanilla bean paste and tiny flecks of vanilla bean seeds. Bet you didn’t see that twist coming, did ya? Go ahead and add this one to your holiday menu.

Spanish Style Rice

Trader Joe's

Is it Taco Tuesday already? Round out your spread with homemade margaritas and TJ’s microwavable Spanish rice. Growing up in a Mexican household, I was spoiled with my mom’s cooking. But I have to admit, this store-bought version has gone platinum in my apartment.

Garlic Shiitake Green Beans

Trader Joe's

Add some greenery to your chicken and rice bowl with these garlicky shiitake green beans. You can even toss in some mushrooms or diced carrots for extra nutrients and color.

Joe's Diner Mac 'n Cheese

Trader Joe's

One of my favorite TJ’s dinners is flank steak with a side of mushrooms and Joe's mac 'n cheese. As much as I love scratch mac and cheese, sometimes convenience wins. I’m more than willing to pop this frozen bad boy in the microwave and call it a day.

Vegetable Fried Rice

Trader Joe's

Personally, I’d rather prepare my meat entrées in-house than fuss over the sides. That’s where this freezer-section find comes in handy. This vegetable fried rice is loaded with carrots, edamame, corn, green peas, leeks, and red bell peppers, all tossed in a savory blend of soy sauce, rice wine, onion, sugar, seaweed, salt, and sesame oil.

Sweet Potato Fries

Trader Joe's

It’s never a bad idea to have a few bags of frozen sweet potato fries on hand. And when it comes to dipping sauces, Trader Joe’s has plenty of options to keep things interesting.

Simply Risotto

Trader Joe's

Risotto is one of those dishes I’d rather leave to the experts. Luckily, the grocer has a convenient shortcut that goes from freezer to table in just five minutes. Trade rice for this creamy risotto the next time you make salmon or roasted chicken.

Tomato Feta Soup

Trader Joe's

Pair this tomato feta soup with a sandwich, salad, quesadilla, or grilled cheese for an easy pick-two lunch combo. It’s also easy to pack for the office!

Roasted Corn

Trader Joe's

Inspired by Mexican cuisine, this classic side is best paired with skirt steak, chicken fajitas, enchilada casserole, or homemade burritos. For a quick upgrade, mix it with mayo, cotija cheese, and chili powder to make elote.

Mashed Potatoes

Trader Joe's

Imagine enjoying mashed potatoes without any of the heavy lifting. (I will be blaming my inevitable carpal tunnel on my potato peeler.) Give these a little homemade flair by dressing them up with butter and fresh herbs.

Riced Cauliflower Stir Fry

Trader Joe's

We’ll leave you with a healthy option: TJ’s riced cauliflower stir-fry. Your salmon filet won’t look lonely next to this medley of green peas, cauliflower rice, red bell peppers, grilled corn, and spring onions.