Sure, it’d be nice to be the person with the time and energy to make an elaborate chocolate-and-matcha checkerboard loaf cake, or a homemade pavlova piled high with syrupy berries. But in reality, most of us don’t even have time to shower as much as we’d like during the week. So, whether you have a party you need to bring a dish to or you just want a little sweet treat at the end of the day, consider these simple desserts that look impressive but take very few brain cells to actually complete. (We used them all up already, OK?) You won’t even need the oven for most of them.

01 Chocolate Eclair Cake Princess Pinky Girl Cool, creamy layers with a dark chocolate frosting on top? That doesn’t sound bad at all. Princess Pinky Girl’s chocolate eclair cake is an easy icebox cake-style recipe that’ll serve a big group with ease.

02 Slow Cooker Apple Pear Crisp Damn Delicious This slow-cooker apple-pear crisp from Damn Delicious will make your whole house smell incredible; by the time it’s ready to eat, you’ll be more than ready to plop a scoop of ice cream on top and chow down. The sweet, crispy pecan topping really takes this to the next level.

03 Strawberry Mascarpone Tart A Beautiful Plate A Beautiful Plate’s strawberry mascarpone tart is such a beautiful dessert, but surprisingly, the hardest part about making it is just arranging the berry slices on top. And don’t worry, her recipe explains precisely how to lay them out to get that bakery case look.

04 Caramel Apple Nachos Averie Cooks Averie Cooks’ caramel apple nachos are such a cute idea for a movie night with your kids. They’re ridiculously easy to make and customize with your favorite toppings, but they still feel like an extra-special snack.

05 Three-Ingredient Blackberry Jam Family Fresh Meals Family Fresh Meals is kind of a genius for this hack: Make a simple fresh fruit jam and use it to top a scoop of vanilla ice cream to wow your guests, or just treat yourself. Her recipe is incredibly easy and makes a big batch of jam you can use for all sorts of dishes.

06 Easy Chocolate Pudding A Cookie Named Desire Homemade chocolate pudding just feels fancy, especially if you pop it into special jars or containers with fun garnishes. A Cookie Named Desire’s recipe calls for a crushed-pretzel base and a whipped-cream topping. Honestly, you could probably even do the same thing with a boxed pudding mix; who’s going to notice?

07 Mini Pumpkin Pies Feel Good Foodie These mini pumpkin pies from Feel Good Foodie would look so impressive on a party spread, and the bite-sized shape is perfect. The hardest part of this recipe is just using a cookie cutter to slice smaller crusts from a full-sized one.

08 Peach Clafoutis A Sweet Thyme Peach clafoutis is a traditional French dessert, with baked golden edges and a custardy center. A Sweet Thyme’s recipe includes a splash of bourbon and vanilla to deepen the peach flavor, but you’ll be surprised by how easy this showstopper is to make.

09 Homemade Coconut Cream Pie Family Fresh Meals With Family Fresh Meals’ recipe, you don’t even have to turn on the oven. You’re literally just whipping together a handful of ingredients, smoothing it into a pie crust, and letting it set in the refrigerator. But nothing makes you feel more like the hostess with the mostest than whipping out a gorgeous pie at the end of dinner.

10 Brownie Pudding Feel Good Foodie Ina Garten’s viral brownie pudding has a delicious crust with gooey, fudgy goodness underneath. Feel Good Foodie’s version simplifies the ingredient list, and it’s really just a matter of dumping things into a mixer before baking.

BRB while I become known as the strawberry-mascarpone-tart friend...