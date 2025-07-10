There is nothing like a Bath & Body Works candle, but this time of year, they seem to feel extra special. I know, I know — it's still summer — but as pumpkin spice becomes more of an August flavor than a fall exclusive, this time of year always starts making me want a warm, clove scent wafting through my house. Maybe it's the heat of summer that makes me feel blah about candles, but fall is definitely the time when I want to light a million of them. And luckily, I can stock up on the Bath & Body Works BOGO candle sale happening right now.

From July 10 through July 14 — officially ending at 4:59 a.m. EST — customers can enjoy a Buy 1, Get 1 Free sale on all candles. (Only clearance items are excluded.) There's no code required, and you can mix and match scents and sizes, as well as White Barn candles.

And if you're hoping to get a jump start on your Halloween and fall candles like I am, there are tons to choose from. Some new scents this year are included below:

I Scream Float — a light purple candle with notes of fizzy cola and vanilla

Campfire Cocoa — a beige candle with notes of milk chocolate and marshmallows

Espresso Martini — a cream candle with hints of espresso, coffee liqueur, and vanilla

There are also tons of new Halloween items, including gorgeous new candle pedestals and Wallflowers to choose from, but these items are not currently on sale or included in any of the deals.

However, if you're still looking for more deals beyond the BOGO candles (Y'all, any sizes! Three-wick, single wick, throw them all in the cart!), Bath & Body Works is also offering the following:

Buy 3, Get 3 Free on full-size body, skin, and hair care

5/$28 on Wallflower fragrance refills

5/$27 on hand soaps (a great back-to-school teacher gift)

6/$10 on PocketBac sanitizers (an essential back-to-school item)

3/$11 on car fragrance refills

These deals do not have an end date available online, so you'll want to act fast so you don't miss them.

But honestly, that BOGO candle sale is the real star. Stock up now for all fall long, throw a few extra in for gifts, and maybe snag some to get you through those early dark nights in November. Favorite fall scents are also back, including Flannel, Leaves, Pumpkin Carving, and White Pumpkin. (Swoon.)

Now, Bath & Body Works — please add some of the candle pedestals to the sale next time.