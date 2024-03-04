So many candles and body care products, too many fragrances to choose from! It’s one of life’s toughest choices thanks to Bath & Body Works, who continuously rolls out new scents and seasonally-themed aromas year after year. Three-wick candles aside, the bath, body, and home fragrance chain is well-known for its massive semi-annual sales and its robust spectrum of scents. But how is a girl to choose just one… or two… or three?

Get your scent sniffer ready because I tapped the Bath & Body Works team to find out which of the store’s myriad fragrances are the most popular. From body care and men’s scents to aromatherapy blends and seasonal candles, these are the scents B&BW’s customers can’t get enough of.

What are B&BW’s most popular body care scents?

Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

The body care selection at B&BW’s covers a wide range of products from body sprays and mists to bath cleansers, and moisturizes to lip care. Most if not all of B&BW’s fragrances are available as some sort of body care product, but a select handful have become fan faves.

According to the pros at B&BW, the most popular body care scents are:

Japanese Cherry Blossom : smells like Asian pear, white jasmine, petals, and sandalwood

: smells like Asian pear, white jasmine, petals, and sandalwood Into the Night: smells like sugared raspberry, velvet rose petals, amber, and musk

smells like sugared raspberry, velvet rose petals, amber, and musk Gingham: smells like freesia, white peach, fresh clementine, and musk

smells like freesia, white peach, fresh clementine, and musk Pure Wonder: smells like iced rosé, jasmine, and warm white amber

smells like iced rosé, jasmine, and warm white amber You’re The One: smells like white birch, velvety rose, and strawberry nectar

smells like white birch, velvety rose, and strawberry nectar At the Beach: smells like blossoms, toasted coconut, and bergamot waters

Similar scents that rank high with B&BW customers include A Thousand Wishes, In The Stars, Butterfly, and Dream Bright.

What are B&BW’s most popular nostalgic body care scents?

After reinventing the fragrance world so many times, some of B&BW’s OG fragrances have become nostalgic to customers — and, not surprisingly, those nostalgic scents have cult followings. Two, in particular, seem to have the most devoted fan bases:

Warm Vanilla Sugar: smells like sheer florals, sandalwood, and vanilla.

smells like sheer florals, sandalwood, and vanilla. Sweet Pea: smells like sweet pea, raspberry, freesia, and a subtle hint of musk

What are B&BW's most popular year-round candle scents?

Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

B&BW has launched hundreds of candles during its 35-year reign, but only a select few continue to come up on top year after year. The good news is that many of these fragrances can also be bought as hand creams, shower gel, hand soap, and body lotion. The most popular are:

Mahogany Teakwood : smells like rich mahogany with a hint of lavender

: smells like rich mahogany with a hint of lavender Lakeside Morning : smells like white driftwood with an undertone of green apple

: smells like white driftwood with an undertone of green apple Sugared Lemon Zest : smells like bright lemons and sugarcane

: smells like bright lemons and sugarcane Vanilla Bean : smells like vanilla!

: smells like vanilla! Sun-Drenched Linen : smells like fresh laundry and soft musk

: smells like fresh laundry and soft musk Eucalyptus Spearmint: smells like fresh eucalyptus and mint

Candles can be both punchy and subtle in scent. However, if you like to burn multiple candles simultaneously, lighting subtle fragrances such as Vanilla Bean and Sun-Drenched Linen can help drown out stronger aromas that you may love but don’t pair well with other bold fragrances.

According to B&BW, other notable mentions include Cactus Blossom, Midnight Blue Citrus, White Gardenia, and Peach Bellini.

What are B&BW’s most popular seasonal candle scents?

Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

B&BW is beloved for its seasonal candles. During the fall and winter months, the retailer releases a handful of new seasonally-themed fragrances on top of returning fan favorites — nearly all of which are available as single and/or three-wick candles. The most popular of these are:

Fresh Balsam : smells like cedarwood, crisp eucalyptus, and the woods

: smells like cedarwood, crisp eucalyptus, and the woods ‘Tis the Season : smells like a fruity-woodsy mix of red apple, cinnamon, and cedarwood

: smells like a fruity-woodsy mix of red apple, cinnamon, and cedarwood Leaves : smells like a citrusy combo of crisp red apples, golden nectars, and warm clove

: smells like a citrusy combo of crisp red apples, golden nectars, and warm clove Pumpkin Pecan Waffles: smells like waking up to a homemade batch of pumpkin pecan waffles drenched in maple syrup

What is B&BW’s most popular scent across all categories?

Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

Across all categories, Champagne Toast is B&BW’s most popular fragrance amongst customers. The bubbly aroma boasts notes of champagne, sparkling berries, and juicy tangerine. Think of it as a New Year’s Eve spritzer or celebratory glass of champagne all rolled up into one. Customers can purchase the scent as a candle, foaming hand cleanser, fragrance mist, body lotion, and body wash.