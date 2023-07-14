Things are about to get spooOoOOOky.
It’s time to face the spooky music: Halloween is right around the corner, and to celebrate, we have a sneak peek of B&BW’s 2023 Halloween fragrance line. Three brand-new scents are joining the already spellbinding portfolio — and for one day only, on July 14, loyalty reward members get early access to shop. Go see!
Give your body an everlasting glow with B&BW’s magical hydrating body cream. It smells like fresh berries, florals, and musk, and the fragrance is also available as a body mist, shower gel, and lotion.