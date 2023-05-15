🌈 🌈 🌈

Bath & Body Works’ New Pride Collection Has Us Is Rainbow Heaven

The retailer just dropped its Love Always Wins line.

Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

B&BW is celebrating Pride Month by embracing each other’s strengths and individuality — and with a brand-new capsule called Love Always Wins. Here are 12 (shimmery!) must-haves from B&BW’s Pride collection, from body to home essentials.

Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

Love Always Wins 3-Wick Candle

Set the mood this Pride Month with a sultry three-wick candle from B&BW’s Pride Month collection. It’s infused with essential oils and guarantees up to 45 hours of burning.

Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

Tap