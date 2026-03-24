17 Beauty Products Scary Mommy Editors Loved Using In March

I have extremely dry skin, so when a moisturizer actually works and provides lasting hydration, I notice right away. I’d had this Moistfull one in line to test for a while, but the lightweight feel of the cream made me think it wouldn’t pack enough moisture to work for me. Well, when the more expensive moisturizers I was trying out were disappointing, I gave the Moistfull a whirl — and it immediately took the star spot on my bathroom counter.

The cream does feel light and sinks in quickly, but my skin feels plump and hydrated for the promised 12 hours afterward. It looks great under makeup, too. This is a solid buy for the price, and I’m honestly sad I didn’t try it sooner during the winter. — Katie McPherson