17 Beauty Products Scary Mommy Editors Loved Using In March
As a collective, our hair has never looked better.
As the world around us descends into chaos — who knew it could get worse? — it can sometimes feel increasingly silly or frivolous to do our little skincare routines every night, to care about things like blush or hair masks at all. And yes, while staying engaged and informed and doing what we can in our communities is absolutely vital, it also matters that we get to enjoy the things we enjoy, even if that means buying a damn lip stain, OK? Because it’s hard to persist if you don’t let yourself feel joy and remember what you’re holding out for. If you are looking for ways to pamper yourself or just feel f*cking pretty, well, we are too. If it helps you decide where to spend your hard-earned money, here are the products that helped us do just that this month.
01Forehead Tape That Works To Minimize Fine Lines
I started using these as part of my nighttime routine, and I genuinely wake up with noticeably smoother skin — it’s one of those things that feels almost too simple but really works. What I love most is that you apply it right over your serums and moisturizers, so it actually locks everything in rather than interfering with your skincare. Plus, they’re hypoallergenic, latex-free, and leave zero residue, making it an easy addition to any nighttime routine. — Katie Garrity, Social & News Editor
02A New Sunscreen That Doesn’t Burn My Sensitive Eyes
I prefer mineral sunscreens in general; many chemical SPFs burn my eyes when I use them on my face, neck, or chest. So when Peach & Lily dropped this one heading into spring, I was very excited to test it out. It has what the brand calls ZincSync technology to minimize the white cast you usually get from mineral SPFs — it looks beige coming out of the tube instead of white, but it really leaves zero cast on my (admittedly fair) skin. It also layers beautifully under makeup and doesn’t pill, which is a problem I’ve definitely had with other face sunscreens. They dropped a new invisible SPF, too, if you want to avoid the risk of a white cast altogether. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment
03A Lip Stain That Doesn’t Suck The Moisture Out Of Your Pout
My lips just seem to keep getting paler as I age, so I’ve become obsessed with lip stains. However, I’ve tried a ton that dry my lips out terribly! But this Kulfi staining lip oil has super-moisturizing ingredients like mango seed oil, coconut oil, and vitamin E, leaving my lips feeling hydrated. It goes on glossy but fades into the prettiest, long-lasting stain that sticks around all day. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment
04This Genius Product For Taming Pesky Flyaways
My hair gets frizzier and frizzier as the weather gets warmer. I also have a lot of grays growing in very wiry, so I need help in the matting-down-the-hair department. Enter this stuff from Dae that my friend, who lives in Texas, swears by. It’s like a coat of clear mascara for your hair and tamps down flyaways like a champ. It’s a great last step in your hair routine and one I will be using for months to come. — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief
05A Moisturizer That Immediately Stole The Prime Spot On My Bathroom Counter
I have extremely dry skin, so when a moisturizer actually works and provides lasting hydration, I notice right away. I’d had this Moistfull one in line to test for a while, but the lightweight feel of the cream made me think it wouldn’t pack enough moisture to work for me. Well, when the more expensive moisturizers I was trying out were disappointing, I gave the Moistfull a whirl — and it immediately took the star spot on my bathroom counter.
The cream does feel light and sinks in quickly, but my skin feels plump and hydrated for the promised 12 hours afterward. It looks great under makeup, too. This is a solid buy for the price, and I’m honestly sad I didn’t try it sooner during the winter. — Katie McPherson
06The Most Adorable & Spacious Makeup Bag
My daughter was looking for a large and cute makeup bag that she could bring to her epic teen sleepovers that often involve a lot of skin care and/or fun makeovers. We landed on this “lay flat” bag with hearts. This is so well constructed, it holds a ton, and it’s easy to keep track of your products once you open the bag. She loves it. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social
07An Undereye Brightener With Built-In SPF
I’m all for anything that promises to make me look more awake and actually delivers on that promise. My favorite part of this — and what I think sets it apart from a lot of other products like it — is the cooling metal rollerball head, which feels so good first thing in the morning. I love that it does triple duty: helping to tighten and smooth fine lines, making my dark circles less noticeable, and protecting my skin from the sun with mineral SPF 30. — Julie Sprankles
08This Dry Shampoo Powder That Makes Hair Feel Clean & Touchable
I switched to this from aerosol dry shampoo, and I am never going back — it’s a talc-free powder that actually absorbs oil and sweat like a sponge so you don’t have to keep reapplying it throughout the day. It leaves my hair feeling genuinely soft and clean rather than stiff and coated, and the built-in brush makes application so precise and mess-free. It’s an Allure Best of Beauty winner and, honestly, I completely understand why! — Katie Garrity
09A Volumizing Gel For The Curly Girls
A curly hair stylist in my city put me on to my holy grail gel — the Innersense I Create Volume styling lotion — years ago, and there has been a bottle of it in my shower ever since. But every now and then, I like to test the gels I see in the aisles at CVS or Walmart, and this one from Miss Jessie’s spoke to me. I’ve since tried a few more of their styling products, and the Jelly Soft Curls is the one I’ve repurchased. It adds so much volume to my thin, fine hair, and something about the formula makes it air-dry much faster than my usual product. I loved mixing gels this month to get the shine and smoothness from Innersense and the bounce from Miss Jessie’s. Plus, when it comes to curly hair care, I love buying from a Black woman-owned brand whenever I can. — Katie McPherson
10A Body Butter That Smells Like Spring
I don’t usually gravitate toward floral scents — give me all the gourmands, please. But this Kai by Gaye Straza Body Butter has had me in a chokehold this month. It smells like gardenia and plumeria, which is nostalgic for me, yes, but also just feels so right for spring. The apricot oil and shea butter base make it feel rich and comforting going on, and it’s thick, so a little goes a long way. I’ve been applying this, putting on my softest, prettiest PJs, and feeling very spa-like getting into bed. — Katie McPherson
11This One-Minute Hair Mask — Yes, Really
I love the idea of a hair mask, but they can take so long and get really messy. I love that I can use this in the shower for just a minute — the time it takes me to cleanse my face. It also delivers noticeable results. After using it, my hair is definitely softer and has more body. And after repeated use, the results accumulate. — Sarah Aswell
12A Lightweight Ceramic Styler Designed For The Globetrotters
I tend to be a budget beauty buyer, but there are some things I truly feel make sense to spend a little more on. The T3 Aire 360 is one of those. I’ve been using the older model of this multi-purpose styling tool for a few years now, and I was pumped to upgrade to the latest model. It’s lighter, more compact, and even dual voltage, so it’ll be coming with me everywhere. I tend to use an actual curling iron when I want more defined curls, but when I want bouncy, blown-out curls, this is my girl forever and always. — Julie Sprankles
13This Lip Scrub That Lives In My Shower & Tastes Like Candy
Exfoliating your lips feels so good, and I keep this Poppy & Pout lip scrub in my shower to enjoy the feeling whenever I’m in the mood. It just works, and between the sugar, beeswax, and natural oils, my lips always feel so smooth and hydrated after I scrub them down. I’ve been using one jar for months and still have so much left, which is a miracle considering I want to eat this stuff with a spoon — it tastes amazing. The glass jars are beautiful (and recyclable!), so I have also given these as gifts before. — Katie McPherson
14Something For The Scalp Health-Obsessed
This three-step system takes a really unique inside-out approach to hair wellness, combining a scalp shampoo, leave-on toner, and daily supplements all built around a clinically studied botanical complex. The ingredients are clean, drug-free, and backed by actual published research — which is rare in the hair care space. A serious upgrade from your average shampoo routine! — Katie Garrity
15A Nourishing Body Oil That Just Smells Sexy
I’m a huge fan of Formulary55, so I was excited to see they recently added some new scents to their lineup. The Bourbon & Vanilla Nourishing Daily Body Oil is such a treat! It sinks in so beautifully without feeling greasy, leaves my skin super soft and glowy, and it smells like heaven. A little sultry and a little sweet, but not too cloying thanks to some musky, amber notes. I also love that it’s vegan and cruelty-free. — Julie Sprankles
16This Detangling Brush That Actually Works On Wet & Dry Strands
When I first held this brush, I felt... skeptical. It’s SO lightweight — I was not convinced it would be able to tame my hair or my teen’s super-thick-and-often-unruly hair. But consider me corrected! It easily glides through knots without pulling or pain, and I feel like I’ve noticed less breakage since I started using it? The dual-length bristles seem to make it really effective on both wet and dry hair. This is a simple swap that makes a big difference. — Julie Sprankles
17An Extra-Long Curling Iron For Those Of You With *Tresses*
My daughter is just starting to learn to curl her hair, and I wanted to get her an option that was easy, safe, and durable. I landed on this new iron from Mint. It’s extra long, which makes things so much easier, it has great safety features, and it is a workhorse. This is the second Mint product I’ve gotten, and I’ve been really impressed with the quality both times. — Sarah Aswell
Brb, I need to add that lip stain to cart real quick...