Salmon sperm was the buzzy skincare ingredient of the year, and I spoke with dermatologists to find out if all the chatter was simply because of what it is, or because it actually works. They swore it was the latter. Online, this Medicube PDRN Pink Collagen Capsule Cream is the product that kept coming up over and over again, so when I saw it at my local Asian supermarket, I grabbed a jar.

Gel moisturizers have never done much for my dry skin, but this stuff is magic. It contains salmon PDRN, which helps reduce hyperpigmentation, hyaluronic acid and collagen to boost hydration, and niacinimide to improve uneven skin tone. My skin has seriously never felt so plump and hydrated throughout the day, and I feel like the fine lines around my mouth are less noticeable now.