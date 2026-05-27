The 17 Beauty & Skincare Products Scary Mommy Editors Discovered This Month
Maycember was hard on us, but these products helped.
Maycember is finally almost over, and we moms are dragging. Between the end-of-year recitals, graduations, field days, and all the rest, we here at Scary Mommy were spread particularly thin this month, just like you. So while some months we may be reaching for fun lip colors and volume-boosting hair sprays to get us through girls’ night, for us, this month’s beauty staples were products that helped us pamper ourselves in the few quiet moments we could scratch out. Here you’ll find nourishing lip treatments, bougie shampoo and conditioner sets, and a ton of masks that made us look healthy and glowy even when we felt haggard inside (bless them).
01A Nightly Retinol Moisturizer That’s Gentle Yet Hardworking
This cream has genuinely become one of the most exciting things in my nighttime skincare routine. Yes, it is a splurge, but the formula combines adult human stem cell factors with 0.25% retinol, which is a combination you simply do not find at the drugstore level. It works overnight to smooth, firm, and lift with a specialized retinoid that delivers visible results without the harsh irritation that turns so many people off retinol in the first place. If you are ready to invest in your skin and want a nighttime treatment that actually does what it promises, this one is worth every penny! — Katie Garrity, Social & News Editor
02An On-The-Go Serum For When Your Skin Needs Perking Up
This is by far my favorite beauty buy of the month! This new Glass Slick Serum Stick is so versatile, cute, and fun. I love that you can put it on either beneath or on top of makeup, carry it in your purse for refreshes, and pop some on whenever you feel like you need a little moisture or shine boost. A serum that doubles as a highlighter and that you can use on the go... and it only costs $12. Winner. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social
03A New Innovation In Nail Clippers (Seriously)
OK, I know what you’re thinking — $68 for nail clippers feels outrageous. But once you actually try the EDJY, you’ll get it. The single blade slices through your nail cleanly and smoothly, unlike traditional clippers that crush through them. My nails have always peeled apart like crazy, but after about a month of trims with this thing, I have noticed a lot less flakes coming off my nails. I love that it leaves behind a clean edge with no filing necessary. This would make an amazing gift for the person who has everything, TBH. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment
04A Teen & Adult-Friendly Fragrance Mist You’ll Want To Spray Again & Again
This mist is genuinely one of my favorite things I've discovered recently. The Darling scent is floral, sweet, and completely addicting with notes of rose, fresh strawberry, muguet, vanilla, and musk, and it works on both hair and body so one spritz does everything. — Katie Garrity
05This Mask That’s As Fun To Use As It Is Effective
OK, like so many Korean skincare products, this mask is so fun and gets results. To use it, you spray a mound of tiny bubbles onto your hands and then apply to your face — and that's it! The bubbles slowly pop, leaving you with a smooth and glowing face that's ready for your daily routine. I love how fast and easy this is. — Sarah Aswell
06Lip Oil That Actually Nourishes Your Pout
This lip oil has completely ruined me for every other lip product. The formula is built around ethically sourced lanolin, grass-fed tallow, pomegranate sterols, and organic castor oil, which means it actually nourishes and repairs rather than just sitting on top of your lips. I am obsessed. — Katie Garrity
07This Dark Spot Treatment That Made A Visible Difference In 30 Days
I grew up a very pale person in the Sunshine State, which means I've had my fair share of sunburns (the daily SPF propaganda was not what it is today back then). So yes, I have lots of sun spots on my cheekbones and forehead. I've tried a lot of vitamin C serums and dark spot treatments, but have never really noticed much of a difference until trying Melanex 501.
Methodiq is a subscription-based skincare brand that matches you with the product you need via a dermatologist-reviewed quiz, and I have to say they were correct in my selection. Using this daily until the bottle ran out genuinely lightened even my largest, darkest sun spots by about 40% (I’m eyeballing it, but still). I will definitely be repurchasing it to see just how much better the results can get over time. — Katie McPherson
08A Travel-Friendly Skin Balm To Rehydrate & Restore
This balm is one of those products that immediately earns a permanent spot in your routine. It melts right into the skin on contact, is packed with botanical butters and bakuchiol, and genuinely delivers on softening texture and restoring that supple, healthy-looking barrier you lose when life gets busy or travel wrecks your skin. It's made with all-natural ingredients and zero fillers, synthetics, or unnecessary chemicals, which in the clean beauty space is rarer than it should be. The travel-size makes it perfect for your carry-on, and I promise once you try it, you'll be ordering the full size immediately! — Katie Garrity
09The MVP Of Glass Skin-Providing Products
If you also have dry skin, come closer. I've used these masks a handful of times now, and they are so deeply hydrating it's insane. They absolutely give you a glass skin glow and even reduce the appearance of your pores for a few hours. I keep them on hand to apply before events when I want my makeup to look especially good, or for after I've been in the sun and water all day and my skin feels extra parched. They never let me down; they’re a must-have in my bathroom now. — Katie McPherson
10The Ultimate Exfoliation Kit From A New Brand
I love a full body exfoliation moment, and this new brand sluff has the most amazing kit to get rid of every last bit of dry, dull skin on your body. You use the bar soap to remove all the natural oils from your skin, making it easier for the exfoliating mitt to grip all the dead skin. You rub hard in one direction, and you can literally see the dead skin ball up and fall off of you. The eucalyptus lotion feels so good and tingly afterward — I just love everything about this whole ritual. It was the perfect prep before a fake tan too. — Katie McPherson
11A Ballerina-Approved Frizz Reducing Serum
My daughter takes ballet, and her teachers are very strict about how her hair can look during practices and performances. This leave-in serum is amazing for her frizzy flyaways and leaves her hair so soft and smooth. Even more than that, I think it has improved her hair over the long-term as we use it. It also smells fantastic. — Sarah Aswell
12One Cohesive Skincare Set That’ll Meet All Your Needs
If you need a simple, no-fuss skincare routine that actually delivers, this trio is worth your attention. It gently exfoliates, supports the moisture barrier, and targets dark spots and dullness all in one clean, purposeful set. Every ingredient has a reason to be there; there are no fillers or unnecessary extras, and it's gentle enough for sensitive skin while still being effective enough to see real results. It's the kind of thoughtful, straightforward skincare that makes building a consistent routine feel genuinely doable! — Katie Garrity
13Another Sheet Mask That Stole Our Hearts
I will be the first to admit I did not look like JLo after using this sheet mask. But, on the other hand, it did make my face feel amazing. Made with Japanese rice sake and yeast-derived ferments, this mask feels like a little bit of luxury when you have it on, and it left my face feeling plump, soft, and literally glowing. Would buy again! — Sarah Aswell
14This Multipurpose Hypochlorous Acid Spray
This spray, which is specifically made for your lashes but works on your whole face, promotes healing while killing bacteria and fighting redness. I love a spray I can use anytime, and this one really feels like it's calming down your face. I like using it after the gym or any time I'm worried about touching my dirty hands to my face. — Sarah Aswell
15This Lip Balm That Dethroned An Old Favorite
I have been in a committed relationship with the Laniege Lip Sleeping Mask for literal years, but since trying Isla’s new lip balm, I have been using it pretty much exclusively. I love that it comes in a tube so I don't have to dunk my fingers into the product, and it leaves such deep, nourishing hydration that I don't feel the need to reapply morning and night — once a day is plenty. I have tried one million lip balms, and this is truly one of the very best. — Katie McPherson
16A Pricey-But-Worth-It Hair Care Set
This is spendy, but you can tell why when you use it. These products are meant to keep your scalp healthy and happy while strengthening your hair — and after a few weeks of use, I feel like I can tell a difference. And while it's on the expensive side, I've found that even the smaller bottles last a long time since you don't need much product for great results. I feel like I'm really caring for my hair when I use these. — Sarah Aswell
17A Peptide Serum That We’ve Been Reaching For
This serum has genuinely become one of my most exciting skincare discoveries. Copper peptide is a naturally occurring tripeptide your body already produces to support collagen and elastin, and it declines with age, which is why putting it back on your skin is such a smart anti-aging move. — Katie Garrity