The 17 Beauty & Skincare Products Scary Mommy Editors Discovered This Month

I grew up a very pale person in the Sunshine State, which means I've had my fair share of sunburns (the daily SPF propaganda was not what it is today back then). So yes, I have lots of sun spots on my cheekbones and forehead. I've tried a lot of vitamin C serums and dark spot treatments, but have never really noticed much of a difference until trying Melanex 501.

Methodiq is a subscription-based skincare brand that matches you with the product you need via a dermatologist-reviewed quiz, and I have to say they were correct in my selection. Using this daily until the bottle ran out genuinely lightened even my largest, darkest sun spots by about 40% (I’m eyeballing it, but still). I will definitely be repurchasing it to see just how much better the results can get over time. — Katie McPherson