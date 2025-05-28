The internet has brought us the next big thing in skin care, and it’s a doozy: Salmon sperm facials are trending on TikTok. The procedure involves microneedling the skin with a blend of salmon DNA (yes, extracted from their sperm) and other beneficial ingredients, like hyaluronic acid. It’s meant to stimulate collagen production, increase hydration, and improve the skin’s overall appearance, according to the countless videos from derms and salmon sperm facial recipients online.

Plenty of BS goes viral online when it comes to anti-aging and skin care, so we had to ask some dermatologists and estheticians if salmon sperm facials really work. Turns out, they’re more than just social media hype.

Is salmon sperm good for your face?

Well, not in its *gags* pure form. Take comfort in knowing people aren’t putting just straight-up fish jizz on their faces. Salmon sperm just so happens to be a good source of a very specific active ingredient that is extracted from those cells and turned into medical-grade products meant for use on the face.

“The trend actually stems from a bioactive ingredient called PDRN — polydeoxyribonucleotide — which is extracted from salmon sperm,” says Dr. Suzanne Jagger, founder of Aura Aesthetics in Portland, Oregon. “It has been used for years in regenerative medicine, but mainly in Korea and Japan for wound healing and tissue repair. Now it has been rebranded into the aesthetics world as the next big anti-aging treatment.”

Dr. Donald B. Yoo, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, California, says salmon sperm is the ideal source of PDRN because it has a “favorable regulatory safety profile” and is relatively easy to harvest (no, I didn’t ask for details on the process). In any case, while it all sounds pretty wild, the salmon sperm facial is rooted in data that shows it works.

“While it does sound a little bizarre, that doesn’t mean it is ineffective,” Jagger says. “PDRN does have solid science behind it. It can help with cell regeneration, collagen stimulation, and skin hydration. These are all things you want if you’re dealing with dullness, fine lines, or a weakened skin barrier. It’s especially useful for post-procedure recovery or stressed-out skin that needs extra TLC. So, beneath the shock-jock name, there’s actually some merit to it.”

How much does a salmon sperm facial cost?

They’re not cheap. According to Allure, the cost of a salmon sperm facial ranges from $500 to $800, depending on where you live and whether the facial involves microneedling or laser treatment. A dermatologist in Allure’s report recommended getting three or four treatments total, one month apart each, to see the full effects. So, it’s a pretty big investment. You can purchase PDRN serums to add to your skin care routine, though, if you want to try the trend for less.

In Europe and Asia, PDRN derived from salmon sperm is approved for use as an injectable, too. Yoo says the brand, Rejuran, is currently awaiting FDA approval in the U.S.

How does a salmon sperm facial compare to other facials?

My main question was how the salmon sperm facial stacks up against other, more traditional facials. Is it significantly more effective, or just another new option to choose from?

“Traditional facials also promote a more refreshed appearance to the skin, but the mechanism by which they work differs markedly from PDRN,” says Yoo. “Traditional facials typically work by cleansing, exfoliating and hydrating the skin only, not by working on the molecular level to facilitate the cellular repair processes that ultimately lead to dewy, radiant skin.”

Even if you’re interested in the more heavy-duty treatments — exosomes, PRF (platelet-rich fibrin), or growth factor-infused microneedling — experts say a PDRN facial “holds its own.”

“Salmon PDRN is less invasive than PRF or exosomes but still stimulates deep repair. It’s especially appealing for clients who want results without drawing blood or recovering from more aggressive treatments,” says Melanie Abeyta, aesthetic nurse practitioner, licensed master injector, and owner of Harmony Aesthetics Center in Los Angeles.

For the best results, Yoo says you should always seek out a board-certified provider with experience in PDRN facials. “Because it’s trendy, some places might offer it without proper sourcing or application protocols, so do your research and don’t let just anyone smear salmon DNA on your face,” Jagger says.

Who should avoid salmon sperm facials and products?

Anyone with a fish allergy should steer clear, Jagger says. Abeyta adds that anyone with an active skin infection, or those who are pregnant or breastfeeding, should not book their facials until later. It’s not because the procedure is known to be unsafe, but because there’s no proof right now that it is safe, it's best to wait.

So, while the idea of the salmon sperm facial was bound to go viral with a name like that, it seems this buzzy skincare procedure is actually worth all the hype.